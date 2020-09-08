President Donald Trump told a Winston-Salem rally Tuesday night that if he is re-elected the nation will have “the best we have ever had,” but not if his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is elected.
Trump garnered a big cheer from the crowd at Z. Smith Reynolds Airport when he said the state should fully re-open its economy, and said states that are keeping in place economic restrictions are “doing it for political reasons.”
Trump said he will do better with Black, Hispanic and Asian voters than any of the pundits think, and with women voters as well.
Long lines and a sea of red caps were visible hours before Trump arrived in Air Force One. It was his first visit to Winston-Salem this campaign season.
Many Winston-Salem residents were in the crowd on the tarmac, which appeared to be set up to handle about 1,000 people.
Linda Gravely drove down from Mercer County, West Virginia to see Trump. She's a big fan of the president and this was the first time she would be able to see him in person.
"I love Trump," she said. "This is my first time to see him."
Robert Schweickert drove in from Moravian Falls. He said he is working with a group of folks there to boost Trump.
"We need this man elected," Schweickert said. "We need this man real bad."
Schweickert is a veteran. He said he does not believe that Trump made disparaging remarks about veterans.
Last week, The Atlantic reported that Trump had referred to fallen and captured U.S. service members as “losers” and “suckers.” Many of the comments were confirmed by other news organizations, including The Associated Press.
"He didn't make those remarks," Schweickert said. "His heart would not let him make those remarks."
Everyone attending the rally was provided a face mask and had their temperature checked. Once in the grandstands, though, many people were not wearing them.
Another "stellar" headline from the Journal....hundreds? Um, how about thousands!
