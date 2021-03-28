 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Three cars involved in wreck on Salem Parkway
WATCH NOW: Three cars involved in wreck on Salem Parkway

wreck

Police say three cars were involved in a wreck on eastbound Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem Sunday evening. 

 Wesley Young, Journal

Police say three cars were involved in a wreck on eastbound Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem Sunday evening about 7 p.m.

There were reports of injuries in the accident, which resulted in the temporary closing of the right lane eastbound so that emergency responders and police could respond.

Details about what happened to cause the accident were not immediately available.

The closed lane has since reopened. 

