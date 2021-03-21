Three counties submit formal requests to disengage from Cardinal Innovations

With Forsyth County in a public-comment period about disengaging from Cardinal Innovations, three other counties have taken the formal step of requesting approval from the state's health secretary.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
The boards of commissioners from Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties submitted the required disengagement requests to Dr. Mandy Cohen.
State law allows only the health secretary to approve shifting from one behavioral health managed care organization to another.
For Cabarrus, Stanly and Union, the required 60-day public-comment period has passed.
After receiving a formal disengagement request, Cohen has up to 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.
All three counties declared in November their intent to join Partners Behavioral Health Management, based in Gastonia.
Mecklenburg County has taken a similar step, except its commissioners want to return to a single-county MCO program.
Forsyth is in its public-comment period after county commissioners voted 6-1 on March 4 to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal and join Partners.
Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners that also includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Besides Forsyth, Cardinal's network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Rockingham counties in the Triad. Nearly 25% of its network population is in Mecklenburg.
Orange County commissioners have voted to join Alliance Health, which is Triangle-focused.
Cabarrus, Stanly and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal's one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten has urged each of the five counties to hit the pause button or vote against starting the move toward departure.
Sutten said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.
It will take perhaps another seven months, or until October, for Forsyth to sever its relationship with Cardinal, assuming it happens at all.
Besides the ongoing public-comment period, Forsyth officials have to post the comments on the county web site for another 30 days of taking comments.
Along the way, the county has to develop plans for providing continuous care for the people who get services.
Only after those steps would the county be in a position to forward the request to Raleigh, where Cohen has the last word.
336-727-7376