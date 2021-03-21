Three counties submit formal requests to disengage from Cardinal Innovations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners that also includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."

Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.

Besides Forsyth, Cardinal's network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Rockingham counties in the Triad. Nearly 25% of its network population is in Mecklenburg.

Orange County commissioners have voted to join Alliance Health, which is Triangle-focused.

Cabarrus, Stanly and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal's one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.

Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten has urged each of the five counties to hit the pause button or vote against starting the move toward departure.