Three crashes, four deaths on I-77
Three crashes, four deaths on I-77

Four people have died in the past two days in three separate incidents on Interstate 77 in Yadkin and Surry counties.

One of the wrecks was likely caused by a medical issue, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The most recent was at 12:36 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic on I-77 South near Elkin in Surry County.

The vehicle's driver died at the scene, Moultrie said.

Moultrie didn't identify the driver because the highway patrol hadn't notified the victim's relatives, he said.

Two children died and their mother and sister were injured shortly before 12:20 p.m. Wednesday when an SUV struck a tractor-trailer in Yadkin County, Moultrie said.

The tractor-trailer, which was hauling metal debris, then overturned and blocked both of the highway's northbound lanes, Moultrie said.

Riley Atkins, 14, and Sophie Atkins, 5, died from their injuries, Moultrie said.

Brittany Dawn Atkins, 34, of Boonville and Molly Atkins, 9, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Moultrie said.

Brian Wallace, 58, of Harmony, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Moultrie said. 

Another traffic crash in the same area occurred at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. A tractor-trailer left the highway's right side and struck a guardrail, Moultrie said. 

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, likely had a medical issue before the crash, Moultrie said.

Authorities haven't identified the driver.

The highway patrol is investigating all three crashes, Moultrie said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

