Three dogs have been exposed to rabies in Surry County over the past three months from infected raccoons.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center and the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit said Tuesday they have detected an increase in rabies incidents in the Elkin and State Road areas.

All exposed dogs are in or cleared from quarantine, were vaccinated for rabies, and have not tested positive at the time of this release.

No human transmissions or infections have been reported as of Tuesday.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system and is most commonly transmitted by the saliva of animals through bites and scratches. All wild animals can carry and transmit rabies, and may have no symptoms during the beginning of the disease.

Vaccinated pets can, if exposed to rabies, be quarantined at home for 45 days in the event of an exposure, versus four months in a vet or shelter if they are unvaccinated. State law requires cats, dogs and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by age four months.

Rapid medical/veterinary treatment is extremely important for preventing further progression of the disease. Do not kill or capture the suspected animal, as it is critical for testing for rabies and preventing unneeded treatment for pets and humans.