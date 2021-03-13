Three family members volunteer at Saturday's mass vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Loraine Frank-Lightfoot of Winston-Salem and her daughter, Alexandra Lux, put aside any competition between their employers to volunteer at Saturday's mass vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Frank-Lightfoot, 57, is the chief nursing officer at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Lux, 29, is a pharmacy manager at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Lux's husband, Alexander Lux, 29, joined his mother-in-law and his wife to volunteer at the fairgrounds vaccination site, which was staged by Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
Alexander Lux served as a volunteer for the local health department, helping patients move through the vaccination process.
"I decided it was a good opportunity to give back to the community," Alexander Lux said. "All opportunities to volunteer went away when COVID started last year .... We enjoy volunteering and helping out where we can.”
Frank-Lightfoot said she worked as a scribe, filling out documents for patients so they have a record of getting the vaccine. Alexandra Lux said she prepared vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the vaccinators to inject into people's arms.
A group of 8,400 people had appointments on Saturday to get a vaccination against COVID-19 at the event. More vaccinations are planned on Sunday.
The volunteers from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health were committed to working together at the fairgrounds, Alexandra Lux said.
“It’s not a competition," Alexandra Lux said. "We work together, and we are part of the community.
"We are very fortunate to be out here,” Alexandra Lux said.
Frank-Lightfoot and her daughter don’t talk much about the brands of Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health when they are at home, Frank-Lightfoot said.
“We like to talk shop," Frank-Lightfoot said. "We’re a pharmacist and a nurse. We talk (about) patient care.
"Health care is not a competition," Frank-Lightfoot said. "It’s about taking care of the community, and taking care of the people in the community."
Frank-Lightfoot, who's previously been vaccinated, said she encourages people to get vaccinated.
“It’s so liberating to get the vaccine,” Frank-Lightfoot said. “And to get out there again and interact with people.
"We want to give that opportunity to everyone else — to see family and friends again," Frank-Lightfoot said. "People are excited to have that opportunity to get vaccinated.
"These vaccines are very safe,” Frank-Lightfoot said. "They are very effective.
"It’s really frankly miraculous that we were able to develop it this quickly and get people past the pandemic," she said.
