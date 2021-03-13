Three family members volunteer at Saturday's mass vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

The volunteers from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health were committed to working together at the fairgrounds, Alexandra Lux said.

“It’s not a competition," Alexandra Lux said. "We work together, and we are part of the community.

"We are very fortunate to be out here,” Alexandra Lux said.

Frank-Lightfoot and her daughter don’t talk much about the brands of Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health when they are at home, Frank-Lightfoot said.

“We like to talk shop," Frank-Lightfoot said. "We’re a pharmacist and a nurse. We talk (about) patient care.

"Health care is not a competition," Frank-Lightfoot said. "It’s about taking care of the community, and taking care of the people in the community."

Frank-Lightfoot, who's previously been vaccinated, said she encourages people to get vaccinated.

“It’s so liberating to get the vaccine,” Frank-Lightfoot said. “And to get out there again and interact with people.

"We want to give that opportunity to everyone else — to see family and friends again," Frank-Lightfoot said. "People are excited to have that opportunity to get vaccinated.