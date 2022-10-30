Three injured in Sunday morning shooting

Three people were injured — none seriously — in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of North Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.

Police arrived in the area about 1:34 a.m. and discovered that Jordan Fuentes Jimenez, 23 was shot in the arm while he was a passenger in a vehicle on the block. Police said shots were fired from another vehicle toward a building in the block, and that Jimenez was shot in the arm at that time.

Meanwhile, Anne Nicole Love was in the 400 block of E. 17th Street when a stray bullet apparently fired during the same incident hit her residence. Love received a small cut from glass to her face.

Jimenez was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Love was treated on the scene by personnel with Forsyth County Emergency Services.

Then, around 3:34 a.m., a juvenile was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot sustained in the same incident.

Police said the juvenile had been standing outside the building that was fired on when he was shot in the foot.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and remained under investigation. Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.