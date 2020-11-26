Three-judge panel will meet in April to review innocence claims of four men convicted of killing NBA star Chirs Paul's grandfather.

The fate of four young men convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather will be in the hands of a three-judge panel in April. Those judges will determine whether the four men are actually innocent of Nathaniel Jones' murder in 2002.
Courtroom 5A in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice has been reserved for the hearing during the week of April 19.
On Nov. 15, 2002, Nathaniel Jones, a 61-year-old gas station owner who was active in his church, was found lying in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. An autopsy report said he was beaten so badly that he died from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack. Five boys — Nathaniel Cauthen; his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner; Christopher Bryant; Jermal Tolliver; and Dorrell Brayboy — were all arrested. They were all convicted in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005. At the time of their arrests Banner was 14 and all of the other boys were 15.
But in March of this year, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission held a five-day hearing in Raleigh and the eight-member commission voted 5-3 to move the case to a panel of three superior court judges. The commission determined that there was sufficient evidence four of the five men might be innocent; Brayboy was stabbed to death in 2019 before he ever had a chance to file a claim with the commission.
The three superior court judges — R. Allen Baddour Jr., John M. Dunlow and Karen Eady-Williams — will preside over an evidentiary hearing and then decide if the four men should be exonerated.
Forsyth County prosecutors have called for the three-judge panel to uphold the convictions, and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill criticized the commission's work on the case, saying that staffers were biased in their investigation of the men's innocence claims. The commissioner's executive director, Lindsey Guice-Smith, denied O'Neill's allegations.
Cauthen and Banner are serving sentences of life in prison without parole after a jury convicted them of first-degree murder. Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were all convicted of second-degree murder. Bryant and Tolliver were released from prison in 2017. Brayboy got out of prison in 2018, a year before he was killed.
When Nathaniel Jones died, Chris Paul was a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School. Days after his grandfather's death, Paul scored 61 points at a high school basketball game in his grandfather's honor. Paul went on to play two seasons as a basketball player for Wake Forest before heading to the NBA. He was recently traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns. Paul came to Forsyth County and other places in North Carolina in October to encourage students at historically black colleges and universities to vote and he is currently taking online classes at Winston-Salem State University in order to complete his college degree.
Support Local Journalism
Paul and his family have not talked publicly about the Innocence Commission's decision. They spoke to the commission in March during a part of the hearing that was not open to the public.
During the hearing in March, Jessicah Black, a key witness in the original trials, recanted her testimony. She had testified that she drove the boys to and from the area around Jones' house and heard the boys discuss plans to rob Jones. Black also testified that she sat on a picnic table in a park across from Jones' house and heard Jones scream for help.
But at the hearing, she told commission members that all she testified to was a lie and that Winston-Salem police investigators coerced her into making false statements.
Cauthen, Banner, Bryant and Tolliver also testified that they were coerced into making false statements and that Winston-Salem police officers threatened them. They said every time they claimed innocence, investigators became angry and told them if they just implicated themselves they could go home. Bryant said one of the detectives told him that he would get the death penalty. At age 15, Bryant could not have gotten the death penalty because juveniles are not eligible.
According to testimony, Winston-Salem detectives Sean Flynn and Stan Nieves admitted that they falsely told Bryant and Tolliver that they could get the death penalty. They never made mention of that in their reports on the interview.
Hayley Cleary, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., testified that this case had numerous risk factors that could lead the five boys to making false confessions. She pointed out that no physical evidence connected the boys to the crime scene, including DNA. And, she said, the boy's age, lack of maturity and intellectual limitations made them more susceptible to making false confessions. Cleary said the boys were vulnerable to Winston-Salem police detectives' aggressive interrogation, which included falsely telling the boys that they could face the death penalty.
She compared the case to another famous one of five Black and Hispanic boys who were exonerated in the 1989 rape of a female jogger in Central Park.
The recent case also revolved around the work of former Houston Chronicle sports reporter Hunter Atkins, who covered Paul when he played for the Houston Rockets. Black first recanted her testimony in conversations with Atkins, who also interviewed all five men. Atkins never published a piece on the case and he stopped working for the Houston Chronicle in February for unknown reasons. Prosecutors have accused Atkins of bribing and manipulating Black into recanting her statements. At the hearing, he acknowledged paying Black $200 through a third party toward Black's car payments but he said that happened months after she recanted her testimony.
Atkins is currently facing charges of attempted sexual assault and online solicitation in connection to a 15-year-old girl he met online.
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.