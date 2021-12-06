 Skip to main content
Three McDonald's Triad restaurants offer COVID-19 vaccinations, testing
NC Counts and McDonald’s is offering a free vaccination clinic and testing event from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday outside of three Triad restaurants in Greensboro and Kernersville: 1300 Heartland Drive and 1480 Jag Branch Blvd. in Kernersville; and 7069 Albert Pick Road in Greensboro.

Appointments are not needed, and participants who receive a vaccine will be eligible for a free order of medium McDonald’s French Fries at these restaurant location. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, including the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up.

First-time vaccine recipients are eligible to receive a cash gift card. No insurance or ID is required for vaccination.

