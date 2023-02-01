Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County

Forsyth County has had three more COVID-19 related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there were 615 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from a revised 591 in the previous report that represented, a seven-week low. About 19.7% were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 123,691 confirmed cases and 954 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Forsyth remains in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread, but with the three key metrics still trending in a positive direction.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by three to 17 in the latest report. There were three outbreaks declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 25 inmates, up one from the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 193, down 13 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 119, up 19.

At least 12 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said its “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, with 29 residents with one death and 12 staff (both unchanged).

Trinity Glen, with 17 staff and 16 residents (both unchanged).

Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 30 residents (up one) and two staff (unchanged)

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 24 residents (up two), including two deaths, and three staff (unchanged).

Trinity Elms, with 18 staff and six residents (both unchanged).

The Southwood, newly listed with 20 staff and two residents.

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, newly listed with 18 residents and four staff.

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., newly listed with 15 staff and five residents

The Oaks, with 17 residents and three staff (both unchanged).

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, newly listed with 14 residents and six staff.

After being removed from the dashboard, Brookridge Retirement Community has a new outbreak involving 11 residents and nine staff.

Other centers removed from the list are Homestead Hills Assisted Living and Salemtowne.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 12,225, compared with a revised 13,443 in the previous report. The latest weekly count is the lowest in eight weeks.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result, 2,827, or 23.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.42 million.

There were 30 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 32 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,102.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,001, compared with 1,114 for the week that ended Jan. 21.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,090 last week, down from 1,276 for the week that ended Jan. 21.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 236 COVID-19 patients, down from 277 for the week that ended Jan. 21.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists 10 active subvariants.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 43.6% of new cases from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21, along with 24.2% the XBB 1.5 subvariant, 11.8% the BQ.1 subvariant and 7.2% the BA.5 subvariant.