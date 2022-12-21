Three more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth; county weekly case count near three-month high

Forsyth County had three additional COVID-19 related deaths last week, along with reaching a nearly three-month high in new weekly case count, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report.

Wednesday's update covered the week that ended Dec. 17.

The county has had 936 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Two of the Forsyth deaths were confirmed last week, while the third death occurred in a previous week.

There have been 506 males and 429 females who have died in Forsyth from COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 492 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 213 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, there were 680 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, up from a revised 567 and 410 in the previous two reports.

It is the highest weekly case count since 798 for the week that ended Sept. 24.

About 20%, or 136, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 118,839 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest has said he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Forsyth is listed in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread, meaning people at high risk for getting very sick from the virus should mask up.

Forsyth is one of five Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties moving to medium from low in the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, Stokes and Surry are the only counties in the state at the high community level for COVID-19.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks increased by one to 13 in the latest dashboard update.

There was a combination of new outbreaks being reported from some centers, while four older outbreaks were declared over.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 17 inmates, up from 10 in the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 78, down 30 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 43, up four.

At least seven long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 25 residents (up four) and two staff (up one)

* Trinity Glen, with 16 residents (up one) and nine staff (up four).

* Trinity Elms, with 14 staff (up three) and six residents (up one).

DHHS listed as outbreaks considered as over at: Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem with 22 residents, including one death, and 10 staff; Brookdale Reynolda Road with 18 residents, including two deaths, and four staff; Kerner Ridge Assisted Living with nine staff and four residents; and Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation (two staff and one resident).

Also listed with an outbreak considered as over is Old Vineyard Youth Services with four staff and one resident.

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 16,373, up from a revised 13,300 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,211 or 19.6%, were considered re-infected.

Not only has the statewide weekly case count doubled over the past three reports, but the latest count is the highest since 19,581 for the week that ended Sept. 17.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic has surpassed 3.31 million.

There were 24 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,629 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 843, up 121 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 805 last week, up from 698 in the previous report.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 196 COVID-19 patients, up from 169 in the previous report.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 35.7% of new cases from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, along with 22.1% the BA.5 subvariant, 16.9% the BQ.1 subvariant, 6.8% the BF.7 subvariant and 5.1% the BA.2.75 subvariant.

DHHS lists 11 active subvariants.

"COVID is starting to come up, but we're still seeing about 15 times more cases of influenza than COVID in the area," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Still, Ohl projects COVID-19 will emerge again in early 2023 as the dominant respiratory virus, mostly in the form of a COVID cold lasting three to seven days.

"My prediction is I don't think the (respiratory virus) season will be as strong as it was last winter," Ohl said.

Ohl said the primary reason is the community buildup of forms of COVID-19 immunity, whether from vaccine boosters or being infected or re-infected.

"I think we're going to have severe disease, fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths," Ohl said.

DHHS reported 17.7 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 15.2 million and 13.4 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.