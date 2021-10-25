Three more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 illnesses over weekend

Another three Forsyth County residents died from COVID-19 related illnesses over the weekend even as numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fell statewide.

The three deaths reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services raised Forsyth's total deaths to 46 so far in October and 558 since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

DHHS also reported 205 new cases in Forsyth between noon Friday and noon Monday.

The county has reported 51,530 cases of the deadly virus since case counts began in 2020.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.