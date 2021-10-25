Three more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 illnesses over weekend

Another three Forsyth County residents died from COVID-19 related illnesses over the weekend even as numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fell statewide.
The three deaths reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services raised Forsyth's total deaths to 46 so far in October and 558 since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
DHHS also reported 205 new cases in Forsyth between noon Friday and noon Monday.
The county has reported 51,530 cases of the deadly virus since case counts began in 2020.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 189, have occurred since April 15.
“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week.
Swift said that happened in January and February, as well.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 1,183 cases Monday, 1,867 Sunday and 2,695 Saturday.
The Sunday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 102 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.47 million COVID-19 cases and 17,867 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,527 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday, down 166 from Friday’s report. It is the lowest statewide count since Aug. 2.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 329 COVID-19 patients, down 13 from Friday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 5.6% based on 38,844 tests conducted Saturday. The 4.2% rate reported Thursday was the lowest statewide positive test rate since July 14.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.9% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Monday, 213,244 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Booster shots
On Monday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing COVID-19 booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, along with Pfizer booster shots.
Residents who qualify for booster shots can choose to receive any of the three vaccines as a booster while supplies last.
Eligible people can get their booster shots from participating health care providers, including local pharmacies, and do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses, the health department said.
It is safe to receive the COVID-19 booster at the same time as the flu vaccine, the health department said.
Cone Health will begin offering the Moderna and J&J boosters Tuesday.
Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist plan to start providing booster shots this week.
The J&J booster shot is recommended for anyone 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.
Similar to the Pfizer vaccine recommendation, the Moderna booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 65 and older who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.
The Pfizer booster has been available since Sept. 24.
People 18 to 64 eligible for Pfizer and Moderna booster shots include those who:
* Live or work in a nursing home or long-term care center.
* Have underlying medical conditions, particularly those who are immunocompromised.
* Work in high-risk settings, such as food service, healthcare, education or child care.
* Live or work in places where many people live together, such as homeless shelters, jails or prisons, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities.
