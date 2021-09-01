Three more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illnesses, 210 new cases

Community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant remains elevated in Forsyth County, with 210 new cases and three additional related deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 43,269 cases and 460 deaths. There have been 2,522 new cases since Aug. 20.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19-related-patients in North Carolina hospitals increased again.
As of noon Wednesday, 3,757 North Carolinians were hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness, up from 3,612 reported Tuesday.
At the peak on Jan. 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina were at 3,990.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 882 COVID-19 patients, up 24 from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 66% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 61% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 58% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had 211,490 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 55% of all residents. That includes 193,541 residents — or 51% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
In Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 61% of the total population is vaccinated.
In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.
Statewide
DHHS reported 7,248 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, following 5,351 for Monday and 4,569 for Sunday.
The Aug. 25 new case count of 8,620 was the highest since Jan. 15.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.22 million COVID-19 cases and 14,529 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 61 from Tuesday.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.8%, based on 29,645 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.3%, based on about 1,500 tests conducted Monday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, North Carolina had 926 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. It is down 15 from Tuesday's count, which was the highest that total has been during the pandemic.
Statewide, 639 adults were on ventilators, up 25 from Tuesday's county and more than at any other time during the pandemic.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
K-12, care facilities
On Tuesday, the latest DHHS cluster report on K-12 schools and child-care facilities listed three Triad daycares with active outbreaks, which means having at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Imprints Cares, at 502 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem, was listed with 14 children and two staff members with cases of COVID-19.
The others are: Playland Day Care Center, 198 David Smith Road of Winston-Salem with 10 children; and Evans Child Development, 3844 N.C. 8 of Lexington with three children.
There are six K-12 schools in the Triad or Northwest N.C. listed as having an active cluster.
For Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Reynolds High School is listed with 11 students and no staff members.
Ashe County High School is listed with five students in its cluster. East Davidson High School is listed with four students and one staff member. Southeast Guilford High School had 10 students, while Revolution Academy Charter School in Guilford had four staff members and two students, and Western Guilford High School had three students and two staff members.
Long-term care facilities
There are 14 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with an active cluster. There are 61 staff members infected, along with 39 residents, including three who have died.
The largest cluster is at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 17 staff and eight residents, including one who has died.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has nine staff and three residents. Trinity Elms Health & Rehab has 10 residents, including one who has died, and five staff.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current outbreak is at Penn Nursing Center in Rockingham with 29 staff and 24 patients, including six who have died.
Overall, there are 51 active clusters involving 201 residents, with 14 related deaths, and 196 staff.
DHHS confirmed two major clusters are considered as over: UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Health involving 64 residents, including 11 deaths, and 15 staff; and Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center involving 35 residents, including 11 deaths, and 21 staff.
County jails
DHHS lists six county jails and detention centers in the 14-county region with a current cluster.
The largest is Davidson County Detention Center with 74 inmates and five staff, followed by Alamance County Detention Center with 59 inmates and four staff.
The rest involve: Randolph County Detention Center with 31 inmates and three staff; Stokes County Jail with four inmates and two staff; Surry County Jail with eight inmates and four staff; and Watauga County Detention Center with two inmates and one staff.
