Three more Triad counties disclose plans to leave Cardinal Innovations

"There was some concern about the distance and the number of counties that were in the catchment area and the ability to represent Rockingham County on the MCO board," Metzler said.

The combined Cardinal-Vaya potentially could cover up to 33 counties, primarily in western North Carolina with Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, along with Alamance in the Triad.

Cardinal responded Friday to the potential departure of Davie, Rockingham and Stokes by saying it had no additional comment than what it provided when Davidson confirmed its plans to disengage.

Cardinal said in its Davidson statement that “our highest priority is the continuity of care for our members in Davidson County, and we are committed to working closely with Sandhills, DHHS and the county to help our members be safe and healthy.”

“We also understand the importance of relationships that members and their families have with care coordinators and providers, and we will strive to maintain those relationships wherever possible."

