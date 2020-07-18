...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105 DEGREES EXPECTED, WITH
ISOLATED AREAS REACHING 107 DEGREES.
* WHERE...MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE LOW 100S TODAY...
HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH
DEWPOINT TEMPERATURES TO CREATE HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 TO
105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS MOST OF THE REGION.
IF YOU MUST BE OUTDOORS TODAY, PLEASE DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, WEAR
LOOSE FITTING, LIGHT COLORED CLOTHING AND TAKE BREAKS IN AN
AIR CONDITIONED BUILDING.
LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, YOUR LOCAL MEDIA OR FOLLOW OUR
WEB PAGE AT WEATHER.GOV/RAH OR TWITTER OR FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST
WEATHER UPDATES.
Three of the five detention officers charged in John Elliott Neville's death were either suspended or placed on administrative leave in the weeks before the criminal charges were filed, according to records.
Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, two days after he suffered a seizure and fell from his top bunk bed at the Forsyth County Jail.
According to an autopsy report, Neville suffered a brain injury that came about after his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position often referred to as hog-tied.
On July 8, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five detention officers and a nurse had been charged with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36, and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
Records requested by the Winston-Salem Journal show that Roussel was placed on administrative leave with pay on June 2 and Williams was placed on administrative leave with pay on July 2. Poole was suspended without pay for three days, starting on June 26, the first day that the sheriff's office publicly acknowledged Neville's death after getting questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.
According to the records, Poole was then placed on a probationary period for 12 months after the three-day suspension.
It was not immediately clear whether these actions against Roussel, Poole and Williams were related to Neville's death. Woodley and Stamper were not suspended or placed on administrative leave, according to the records.
Christina Howell, the spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has said that no disciplinary action was taken against the detention officers during an investigation into Neville's death by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Tony Burton, the human resources manager for the sheriff's office, said Friday afternoon that he was out of the office and could not immediately provide answers to questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.
Four of the detention officers were fired on July 7, the day before O'Neill's news conference. Stamper was terminated on July 8, according to the records.
All of the termination letters reference state law that gives Kimbrough the authority to "hire, discharge, and supervise the employees in his office."
"I am invoking these powers in discharging you as an employee of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office," Capt. G.L. East writes in the letters.
Records also indicate that Stamper resigned from the sheriff's office in February 2017, but was rehired on July 16, 2018. The records do not include the reasons why he resigned.
Protesters have been demonstrating and demanding transparency and answers from the district attorney's office and the sheriff's office about Neville's death. Last week, demonstrators started all-day occupy events that included educational components and marches to the jail and sheriff's office. Groups organizing the events include the Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition. The ACLU of North Carolina is supporting local protesters' demands for answers.
Video of the incident has not been released, and O'Neill said he would oppose a public release, at least for now. The News & Observer, which also has reported on Neville's death, has petitioned for its release, and a hearing is scheduled for July 29 in Forsyth Superior Court.
The former detention officers and the nurse have all been released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. The detention officers are scheduled to appear in court on July 23. Heughins is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.
