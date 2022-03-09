Three old formal dresses lead to free shop for Winston-Salem teens in need of prom attire.

Without question, a barroom, even one that’s achieved near institutional status in a constantly changing landscape, is an odd candidate to become a destination in a quest to find formal wear.
But as the past two years have demonstrated, twists and turns have become expected norms rather than oddities or obstacles.
So no one should be surprised to learn that racks of semi-formal dresses and shoes are tucked away in a storage room at the Burke Street Pub destined to wind up with students who may opt out of a high-school highlight: prom night.
Tiffany Howell, the owner of Burke Street and Tee Time Sports & Spirits, started off an unusual endeavor after finding inspiration in the strangest of places — her closet.
“I’ve moved these three dresses to every house I’ve lived in for the last 15 years,” Howell said. “Just shifting them from closet to closet, and I couldn’t figure out why. So I decided to get rid of them.”
Idea that just took off
At first blush, in a world seemingly under siege from many directions, helping a kid find something nice to wear to a dance seems … extra.
But moments of unfettered joy, along with a night devoid of real-life pressure, are needed now more than ever.
As someone who earns a living in places where people can temporarily shelve their troubles, Howell understands that as well as anyone.
After eyeballing those dresses last month for the umpteenth time, she decided to make a few bucks by selling them.
Then she thought better of it. “I didn’t want the hassle of trying Facebook Marketplace,” she said.
A different idea emerged from a conversation with her mother, Howell said, who mentioned that prom season was closer than anyone thought.
Via Facebook, she reached out to see if any of her friends were aware of students who might need them.
“If any of my teacher friends know of any high school girls who may have trouble affording a prom dress, let me know,” Howell wrote Feb. 23. “I may can help.”
Once online, a snowball of an idea started rolling.
A longtime friend, Sarah Burnsy Williams, who for several years has helped run FemFest NC - an annual benefit to raise awareness of (and money to combat) domestic violence and sexual assault, offered help immediately. FemFest NC has a track record, too, having raised more than $13,000 during a pandemic in 2021 for a women’s shelter.
“Within two minutes (of posting), she said ‘We can do this,’” Howell said.
The need, both knew simply by being aware of their community, existed.
“I didn’t have that much interest in these kinds of events in high school,” Williams said. “But I knew that if I’d wanted to go, my parents would have bought me a dress. I wouldn’t have to not go because I couldn’t afford one.”
According to statistics compiled by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the National Student Clearinghouse (and circulated by U.S. News & World Report and the Forsyth Promise, a local advocacy group), some 47 percent of the more than 54,566 students enrolled in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are eligible for free or reduced lunch and considered economically disadvantaged.
Put another way, nearly half have some level of concern about food; worrying about a prom dress pales by comparison.
A potential solution in hand, the first-up challenge would be spreading the word. That’s where teacher friends really stepped up.
Erasing a potential barrier
Literally within a matter of hours, a name for the effort - WS Promshop - and a promotional flyer had been drawn up. The prom store was officially a thing.
They must have struck a nerve because it didn’t take long for inquiries (and donations) to start rolling in. Co-sponsors such as the Ginther Group real-estate agency offered to serve as collection points.
And Howell had ready access to her properties. Dresses started piling up in a storage room at Burke Street Pub, where they will be distributed for free the next two weekends.
Oh, and the original idea to pass along three formal dresses was expanded to include men’s wear, shoes and accessories. Dresses have been dropped off from as far away as Raleigh just by word of mouth.
Along with the plea for donations, word also made it to students and those who love them. Never underestimate the reach of a teacher-friend network, especially when it comes to helping their students.
“We had someone from Fayetteville call and ask about something for her goddaughter,” Howell said.
As for the dresses she’s been carrying around, Howell laughed when asked if they were in fact used at a prom.
“No, definitely not,” she said. “Nobody has three prom dresses. They were used for formal events, put in storage bags and lugged around.”
Surprisingly, time is of the essence: Reynold High is first up with a prom scheduled for later this month.
Repurposed, rather than reused or recycled, perhaps is the better descriptor. Besides, the bottom line is the same.
“We just don’t want anybody not to be able to attend (a prom) just because they can’t afford a dress,” Howell said. “These things are expensive.”
