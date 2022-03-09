Three old formal dresses lead to free shop for Winston-Salem teens in need of prom attire.

Without question, a barroom, even one that’s achieved near institutional status in a constantly changing landscape, is an odd candidate to become a destination in a quest to find formal wear.

But as the past two years have demonstrated, twists and turns have become expected norms rather than oddities or obstacles.

So no one should be surprised to learn that racks of semi-formal dresses and shoes are tucked away in a storage room at the Burke Street Pub destined to wind up with students who may opt out of a high-school highlight: prom night.

Tiffany Howell, the owner of Burke Street and Tee Time Sports & Spirits, started off an unusual endeavor after finding inspiration in the strangest of places — her closet.

“I’ve moved these three dresses to every house I’ve lived in for the last 15 years,” Howell said. “Just shifting them from closet to closet, and I couldn’t figure out why. So I decided to get rid of them.”

Idea that just took off

At first blush, in a world seemingly under siege from many directions, helping a kid find something nice to wear to a dance seems … extra.