Three people on the Wake Forest campus have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday morning. 

According to Penny Rue, vice president for campus life, the individuals are recovering and following isolation guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The release said that Wake Forest would not release the identities of the individuals. The school did say that it has taken the necessary steps for contract tracing and notified exposed individuals, who will also be quarantining. 

The school said people who have been on campus are not at risk unless they have been contacted by individual email, text or phone about getting screened by student health services or a local health department.

