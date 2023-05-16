It’s all fun and games with plenty of yucks (and bad puns) when cows get involved in police work.

And why not?

The Boone Police Department, in separate incidents four months apart, had officers ensnared in snicker-worthy chases involving patrol cars, a tractor and, yeah, cows.

No one was injured, suspected miscreants went to jail.

“(Stop-sticks) were not terribly effective on a tractor,” Chief Andy LeBeau said after the first incident in January.

The second, one day after a pair of innocent teenagers were killed in a police chase in Forsyth County it must be noted, made the write-ups just funny enough for coast-to-coast distribution due to the participation of cud-chewing bystanders.

“Apparently, cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers to where the suspect was hiding,” police noted on social media.

Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.

Wacky cops-and-robbers stories, they’re all fun and games — until they’re not.

‘Ruining lives’

Due to their odd, dog-bites-man nature, the chases in Watauga County attracted attention in the form of what are called “brites” in the news business. They’re impossible to resist.

So it was that in January, outlets took note when Boone police arrested a guy who’d stolen a tractor and led officers on a slow-speed chase.

The man, identified as Ronnie Hicks, refused to stop when cops hit the blue lights and took off at speeds approaching, say, 15-20 mph.

Funny, right?

Further down in the narrative, though, police noted that officers had shot out the tractor’s tires because of safety concerns about a nearby elementary school.

Oh, and after the tractor rolled to a halt, police said, the suspected thief pulled a knife and had to be subdued by a taser blast.

Then came the bovine incident.

A 34-year-old man named Joshua Russell Minton, police said, fled a traffic stop last Tuesday, May 9.

The suspect jumped from the vehicle in Deep Gap near U.S. 421 and took off on foot. Cows led the pursuers to where their man was hiding.

“The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location,” a statement posted to social media read.

Cue the chuckling morning show hosts. Har, har, har ...Now for weather.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

Because right down U.S. 421 here in Forsyth County, three people died the day before in a head-on crash prompted by a law-enforcement decision to pursue 29-year-old Joseph Brandon Smith, who was driving a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Smith, investigators said, was attempting to flee and wound up driving the wrong way on the Northern Beltway at speeds approaching 120 mph.

Madison Lynn Grotschel and Jayce Alexander Haverkos, on their way to go fishing for crying out loud, were killed when their Dodge Charger was smashed into by the Mercury.

Smith died, too. He’d made a U-turn onto the Beltway in an attempt to get away and headed east into oncoming traffic.

One minute and 10 seconds later, three lives ended — two of them innocents in the wrong place at the worst time.

“You are chasing someone who’s going 120 miles per hour in a piece of crap car, and you end up ruining these teenagers’ lives,” said Katie Lynn Grotschel, Madison Lynn’s mother.

And for what? To charge a guy with stealing a car worth, at most, a few thousand bucks?

Weighing risks

A conviction for stealing a car, following months of legal wrangling, likely nets less prison time than it takes to earn an associate’s degree from community college.

Throw in a fleeing to elude charge and someone with a record might stay in long enough for a bachelor’s.

Each incident, whether they involved tractors, cows or a “piece of crap” Mercury, was unique and involved very different factors before a police watch commander — a sergeant or lieutenant, perhaps — OK’d the fateful next steps.

The reasons for initiating a chase matter. Some guy who’s just killed a store clerk should be hunted down; a scared kid with an expired tag or a punk out for a joyride not so much.

Circumstance — and surroundings — matter, too. Take for example another incident involving sheriff’s deputies and a police pursuit.

Just after 2 a.m. on March 6 near an on-ramp to U.S. 421, a deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office fell in behind a Toyota Tacoma. Its driver, 29-year-old Alexander Parks Holland, hit the gas.

A short chase ended just down the highway at Peace Haven Road. Holland shot at law-enforcement, had his truck rolled during a controlled crash and died in a fusillade after he crawled out of his wrecked pickup with an upraised rifle.

At that hour, U.S. 421 is nearly deserted. The Northern Beltway, around the lunch hour on a weekday, almost certainly is not.

The sheriff’s office was also involved in a fatal chase in December

On Dec. 2, 2022, a 21-year-old man died following a high-speed pursuit by a Forsyth sheriff’s deputy and subsequent wreck. The chase ended at 9:40 p.m. when a Honda Accord driven by Jovannie Perez Sotelo, of Winston-Salem, crashed into a bystander’s vehicle after running a stoplight at the intersection of East Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads.

Across the nation, there is no one-size-fits-all policy (or laws) about initiating police chases. State lawmakers have no appetite for doing so. On that issue at least, legislators eager to meddle in schools or zoning matters, say, have been content to leave to locals.

Hitting the blue lights and mashing the gas to give chase can be a spur-of-the-moment judgment call.

We don’t know how Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough feels about this, though. He wasn’t available to talk last week, he said through a spokeswoman.

The People’s Office was closed.

Still, at a minimum, police chase policy — like officer-involved shootings — deserve greater scrutiny with honest, thoughtful conversation among serious (and open) minded decision makers. Unlike a shooting, a decision made in a split-second, a chase can be called off.

A model policy by the International Association of Chiefs of Police includes this recommendation: “Pursuit is authorized only if the officer has reasonable belief that the suspect, if allowed to flee, would present a danger to human life or cause serious injury.”

Madison Lynn Grotschel and Jayce Alexander Haverkos, as well as those who love them, deserve that much.