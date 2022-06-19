Three people shot at in vehicles in Winston-Salem; all three injured

Winston-Salem police are investigating three separate incidents where someone opened fire into an occupied vehicle, all taking place in a span of less than 12 hours over the weekend. Two shootings took place on or near Interstate 40.

Two of the victims were wounded by the gunfire, and one was injured when his vehicle crashed.

Lt. J.T. Collins of the police department said investigators always look at cases to see whether they could be related to other cases.

“There is no information that they were related,” he said.

Interstate 40

Police responded at 4:49 p.m. Saturday to an occupied vehicle being shot into and subsequently crashing on Interstate 40 eastbound near Clemmonsville Road.

When police arrived, they found the wrecked vehicle with gunshot damage. The driver, who police haven't identified, was the only person in the car. He had injuries from the wreck and had not been shot.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police later reported his condition had deteriorated. His injuries from the crash are listed as critical/life threatening.

Near I-40

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot in his vehicle near Interstate 40 at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jair Cueva Aparicio, of Herry Street, and a teenage passenger were traveling from the area around Silas Creek Parkway and Buchanan Street when the car was struck by several bullets, police said.

Aparicio drove the car to Interstate 40 at U.S. 52 where he was not able to drive any further, police said. He was stabilized on the scene by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services and transported to a local hospital.

Aparicio is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Thomasville Road/Waughtown Street

Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning after being told that a man had come to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim, Israel Gustavo Franco-Gomez, 21, of Wilkes Drive in Winston-Salem, was in a car in the area of Thomasville Road and Waughtown Street when he was shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Franco-Gomez is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at the hospital about 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7308

