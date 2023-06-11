Three people were shot in separate incidents in Greensboro Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 4500 block of West Market Street at 2:43 a.m., in response to an assault call. There, they found one victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said in a release.

At 3:58 a.m., police went to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street on an assault call. They found two victims who had been shot. The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.