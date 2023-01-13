 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three people shot, wounded along along La Deara Crest Lane in Winston-Salem

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon as they walked along LaDeara Crest Lane, authorities said.

The victims, who are males, were taken to a local hospital where two of them are in stable condition and one is in critical condition, said Kira Boyd, a Winston-Salem Police spokeswoman.

The shootings happened about 1:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of the road in the city’s northeastern section, Boyd said.

The ages of the victims weren’t immediately available.

Police have no suspect information.

This story will be updated.

