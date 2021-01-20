Three rabies cases found in Forsyth County, sheriff's office says.

Three raccoons have tested positive for rabies, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that is usually spread by a bite from an infected animal. Any mammals, including humans, can be infected, the sheriff's office said.

Officials with the Forsyth County Animal Services is encouraging people to take precautions, which include vaccinating dogs, cats and ferrets against rabies and making sure that vaccinations are current.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office also said that people should keep their pets inside, supervise those pets when outside and keep dogs on a leash. Animal services officials say people should not feed pets outside because pet food and mulch attract wildlife and people should not feed wildlife, feral cats and dogs. Garbage cans should be secured with wildlife-proof lids.

The Animal Services Division said people need to have a certificate from a veterinarian or clinic to prove that their pets have an up-to-date vaccination. Officials said people should avoid wildlife animals who exhibit abnormal behavior such as approaching people in an aggressive way. People should secure trash and not intentionally leave food outside for stray animals.