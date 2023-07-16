Three stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are among 10 statewide required to pay fines for what state Agriculture officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.”

The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services disclosed last week the civil fines in its latest price-scanning report covering the second quarter of 2023.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

As has been the case in previous department price-scanning reports, discount and dollar stores and convenience stores received the bulk of the fines in the 14-county region.

The largest fine of $5,790 was paid by the Circle K convenience store at 1309 West Pine St. in Mount Airy. The store remains subject to re-inspection.

An initial inspection in December found an error rate of 30% based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

There were three follow-up inspections. In January, the store was found with an error rate of 17% based on 17 overcharges in a 100-item lot; in April, there was an error rate of 28% based on 28 overcharges in a 100-item lot; in June, an error rate of 8% based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot.

The Dollar General at 8879 N.C. 105 South in Boone paid $2,240 in penalties. It remains subject to re-inspection.

An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 4% based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The Circle K location at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road in Greensboro paid $1,895 in penalties.

An initial inspection in December found an error rate of 12% based on three overcharges in a 25-item lot.

Follow-up inspections in February found an error rate of 14% based on 14 overcharges in a 100-item lot, and in April an error rate of 9% based on nine overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in June.

“Our Standards Division is vigilant in inspecting stores across the state for scanner errors that cost consumers money,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement. “This work focuses on ensuring that North Carolinians are charged the prices they see on shelves and not more.

“I’m happy to see that this report is shorter than previous quarters as compliance has improved statewide.”