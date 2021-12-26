 Skip to main content
Three shot at family gathering in Winston-Salem, police said
Three people were shot just before midnight Saturday at what police described as a family gathering.

A 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem man and a juvenile were found with gunshot wounds at 11:54 when officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the 2200 block of Nissen Avenue.

According to a news release, an unknown suspect (or suspects) began shooting at a group of people standing in the yard at 11:54 p.m.

Police withheld the names of the victims but did not cite a reason for doing so.

The 19-year-old and the juvenile’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 20-year-old, police said, was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

