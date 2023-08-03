Three Triad community groups have received a combined $430,093 in Golden Leaf grant funding from Food Distribution Assistance Program.

The largest grant is $250,000 to Thomasville Community Ministry Inc. for building renovation.

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission was provided with a $151,293 grant to help pay for a walk-in freezer/cooler, along with associated building upgrade, electrical upgrade and temperature monitoring equipment.

Hope of Winston-Salem Inc. received a $28,800 grant toward upfit of shipping containers for cold storage, including electrical upfit/installation, insulation, AC Unit, CoolBot System and commercial rolling racks.

The General Assembly appropriated $10 million to Golden Leaf for the program, which is funded by federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Funds may be used for grants to nonprofit organizations to assist organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.