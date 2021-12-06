Three Triad McDonald's restaurants offer COVID-19 vaccinations, testing

NC Counts and McDonald’s are offering a free vaccination clinic and testing event from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday outside of three Triad restaurants in Greensboro and Kernersville: 1300 Heartland Drive and 1480 Jag Branch Blvd. in Kernersville; and 7069 Albert Pick Road in Greensboro.
Appointments are not needed, and participants who receive a vaccine will be eligible for a free order of medium McDonald’s French Fries at these restaurant location. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, including the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up.
First-time vaccine recipients are eligible to receive a cash gift card. No insurance or ID is required for vaccination.
336-727-7376
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.