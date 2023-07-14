The turnover of women’s boutique retailers at Thruway Shopping Center continues with the leasing of the first Vestique store in the Triad.

Vestique, based in Charlotte, is taking the 2,400-square-foot space that was vacated in June by Ivy & Leo.

The chain has stores in Cary, Charlotte, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington, as well as four in South Carolina and one each in Georgia and Virginia.

Vestique could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the shopping center. The store is scheduled to open Friday with shopping hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The chain describes itself as “a trendy and affordable women’s clothing and accessories company.”

A glimpse of its main website page lists most women’s apparel in the $30 to $65 range.

Ivy & Leo was the second women’s boutique retailer to leave Thruway following the expiration of its lease.

“The space is too large for them and their lease expired,” said Diana Shipley, Thruway’s leasing agent for its owner Saul Centers. “We will work with Ivy & Leo to bring them back to Thruway when we have a smaller store.”

Ivy & Leo still has a Triad presence at Greensboro’s Shops at Friendly Center as well as two locations in Charlotte.

BohoBlu, another women’s apparel store, exited its Thruway location in late May also after its lease expired.

BohoBlu, founded in 2012 and owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Jenny Stilley, still has a store in Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington, Palladium shopping center in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

However, the reasons for BohoBlu’s exit from Thruway are in dispute between the couple and Saul Centers.

Stilley posted on social media that the decision was based foremost on being placed in a smaller space in 2022 to make room for a Sephora location along with being presented a higher rental rate by Saul Centers.

Chris Netter, Saul’s executive vice president for shopping center leasing, said BohoBlu had the lowest rental cost at Thruway for almost two years before the recent decision to raise the rent. Netter said Thruway officials struggled to have renewal discussions with the couple, and that they chose to leave when the lease expired.

Meanwhile, the O2 Fitness Club is expected to open by September in the 30,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by SteinMart department store.

There also are negotiations with other potential tenants after the going out-of-business announcement in April from Omega Sports and the March closing of Plow and Hearth.

