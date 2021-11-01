 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets are now on sale for UNCSA production of 'The Nutcracker'
0 Comments
top story

Tickets are now on sale for UNCSA production of 'The Nutcracker'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Cole installation UNCSA

Dance students Stephen Gunter and Ida Cacanindin perform the Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy pas de deux from the Nutcracker during the installation of Brian Cole as the ninth chancellor of UNCSA, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in the Gerald Freedman Theatre. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts announced Monday that tickets are on sale for its annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

This year, there will be 11 live performances from Dec. 10-19 at the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem, and the “Nutcracker On-Demand Experience” will be available beginning Dec. 20.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The production is returning to the Stevens Center for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. It will feature new choreography by UNCSA School of Dance faculty member Ilya Kozadayev and music by the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Jiannan Cheng.

The performance times will offer family-friendly scheduling and there will also be a chance to win free tickets with “The Nutcracker” Social Media Dance Challenge that is available at www.uncsa.edu/challenge.

Tickets to Stevens Center performances begin at $25. The on-demand experience is $75 per household. To buy tickets, visit www.uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call the box office at 336-721-1945.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

+4
Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.
Politics

Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.

A six-figure severance package is at the center of a possible lawsuit that the Town of Rural Hall said it will file next month against former Town Manager Megan Garner. Garner and three Rural Hall Council Members resigned abruptly last week. The town attorney and clerk also have resigned. The interim town attorney, Randolph James, accuses the former town council members of violating state law in approving the severance package. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News