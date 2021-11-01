Tickets are now on sale for UNCSA production of 'The Nutcracker'

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts announced Monday that tickets are on sale for its annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
This year, there will be 11 live performances from Dec. 10-19 at the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem, and the “Nutcracker On-Demand Experience” will be available beginning Dec. 20.
The production is returning to the Stevens Center for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. It will feature new choreography by UNCSA School of Dance faculty member Ilya Kozadayev and music by the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Jiannan Cheng.
The performance times will offer family-friendly scheduling and there will also be a chance to win free tickets with “The Nutcracker” Social Media Dance Challenge that is available at www.uncsa.edu/challenge.
Tickets to Stevens Center performances begin at $25. The on-demand experience is $75 per household. To buy tickets, visit www.uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call the box office at 336-721-1945.
