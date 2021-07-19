Tickets for father-son breakfast available. Event is sponsored by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Mayor's Office of Winston-Salem.

Tickets are now available on a limited basis for the first father-son pancake breakfast sponsored by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Mayor's Office of Winston-Salem.

The Mancakes: Better Together event takes place at Benton Convention Center on Aug. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be prizes for those who attend and the winner of a scholarship essay contest will be announced.

Tickets are free and available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays on a first-come, first-served basis in the lobby of the sheriff's office at 301 N. Church St.

The essay contest is open to high-school male rising seniors who live in Forsyth County. The essay topic is: “How do we overcome systemic poverty in Winston-Salem, which has one of the worst socio-economic upward-mobility rates in the United States?” The grand prize is a four-year tuition scholarship to Carolina University; second prize is a $500 gift card; and third prize is a $250 gift card.

Essays must be typed and double-spaced in Times New Roman 12-point font and emailed to PAO@fcso.us. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on July 30.

For more information, email PAO@fcso.us or call 336-462-1730.

