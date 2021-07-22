'Time to play it safe': Delta variant worries lead more to get vaccine; Cooper praises local efforts

Carl Armano decided Thursday it was "just time" to get his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Armano and his wife, Carol, didn't come to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health because of the availability of a $25 gift card for getting their first doses.

And it wasn't because Gov. Roy Cooper had scheduled a tour of the county's vaccination site for late Thursday morning.

Rather, Armano, 68, said, "I decided it was time to stop being stupid."

"I've known for six months that I needed to get the vaccine, but I worried about the potential side effects, whether it actually works or not."

Armano said he changed his mind the more he became aware of how contagious the delta variant has become. He also cited a close call when a health insurance worker visited his home, and he was told two days later that the worker tested positive.

"It's time to play it safe," Armano said.

Armano's change of heart was cited as another public-health success story by both Cooper and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

After speaking with the Armanos, Cooper praised that they followed the advice of their physician about the vaccine.