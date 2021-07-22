'Time to play it safe': Delta variant worries lead more to get vaccine; Cooper praises local efforts

Carl Armano decided Thursday it was "just time" to get his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Armano and his wife, Carol, didn't come to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health because of the availability of a $25 gift card for getting their first doses.
And it wasn't because Gov. Roy Cooper had scheduled a tour of the county's vaccination site for late Thursday morning.
Rather, Armano, 68, said, "I decided it was time to stop being stupid."
"I've known for six months that I needed to get the vaccine, but I worried about the potential side effects, whether it actually works or not."
Armano said he changed his mind the more he became aware of how contagious the delta variant has become. He also cited a close call when a health insurance worker visited his home, and he was told two days later that the worker tested positive.
"It's time to play it safe," Armano said.
Armano's change of heart was cited as another public-health success story by both Cooper and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
After speaking with the Armanos, Cooper praised that they followed the advice of their physician about the vaccine.
"They decided they were going to step up and do it, Cooper said. "They see the numbers happening with the delta variant, and they know the risk is great that they could get it" by being unvaccinated.
Another person getting her first dose of vaccine was Sara Coffey, 14, and a rising freshman at Bishop McGuiness High School. Sara was accompanied by her father, Patrick.
Coffey said she chose to get vaccinated both in preparation for the start of the 2021-22 school year, and because she wanted a comfort level after getting a mild case of COVID-19 in May after attending a summer camp.
"I've been seeing the increase in cases, especially among unvaccinated people in my age group," Coffey said.
"I told myself I don't want to get it again and it be a lot more serious the second time around."
Cooper praised the department "for rising to the occasion and making people as healthy as possible in getting shots in arms."
"The evidence is overwhelming that it is now time to make that decision, and I'm seeing more and more leaders from all political persuasions stepping up and saying 'this is what we've got to do.'
"This is going to happen person by person, call by call, shot by shot," Cooper said. "Every time you do it, you save a life."
COVID-19 update
The surge in new COVID-19 cases has accelerated to a three-month high of 1,800 cases reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
That's up from 1,434 reported Wednesday and 871 reported Tuesday.
The last time the daily new case count was higher was 1,779 reported on April 24.
Locally, Forsyth County was listed for the second consecutive report with 50 new cases and an additional COVID-19-related death.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,377 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 429 have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Forsyth has had 333 new cases so far in July.
For the pandemic, North Carolina has had 1.03 million COVID-19 cases and 13,562 COVID-19-related deaths, with the number of deaths up 12 since Wednesday’s report.
DHHS reported the state has reached the 60% threshold for adult North Carolinians considered as partially vaccinated, along with 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
Swift said Forsyth also has reached the 60% threshold for adult North Carolinians considered as partially vaccinated, as well as the health department surpassing Thursday the 100,000 threshold for individuals receiving at least one dose of vaccine.
After the statewide positive test rate hit a three-month high of 7.9% on Wednesday, it dropped to 6.7% in Thursday's report.
The state reached a two-month high for COVID-19-related hospitalizations at 751, up 57 from Wednesday’s report. It's the highest level since 793 on May 20.
