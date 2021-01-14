Timetable uncertain on vaccinating NC inmates

However, state correction officials are dealing with uncertainty about when federal health officials will further supply North Carolina with additional doses of vaccine, Moose said.

"We don't know until just beforehand when the federal distribution system will ship North Carolina's portion of vaccines to us," Moose said.

State officials also don't know the quantity of the vaccine doses or whether the vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna doses, Moose said.

"We can't plan what we can't predict," Moose told reporters. "We don't have what you would call a vaccination plan per se."

State prison officials are prepared to distribute vaccine to inmates and staff members who work at prisons when they their receive their allocations of vaccine, said Todd Ishee, the commissioner of the state prisons.

"This pandemic has taught us that we need to be flexible and adaptable," Ishee said. "We cannot accurately predict how much vaccine will be needed to vaccinate everyone in the prison system who wants to be vaccinated."