Timetable uncertain on vaccinating NC inmates

Inmates and staff members at the state's prisons, including Forsyth Correctional Center, who are 65 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but state correction officials don't have an immediate timetable when the shots will be administered.
"We are not scheduling specific prisons per se," said Dr. Arthur "Les" Campbell, the medical director of the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
Campbell pointed to the guidelines by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that initially made people 75 and older eligible to get vaccines. That group also included prison inmates, Campbell said.
Campbell said that new state health guidelines that allow the vaccinations of people 65 and older would make more inmates and staff members at the state's prisons eligible for the shots.
"It's not that we prioritize one prison or another," Campbell said. "We mirror the DHHS criteria across the state to comply with that."
Campbell participated in a news briefing Thursday with other state prison officials to discuss how inmates and staff members in North Carolina's prisons would receive vaccinations amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The news briefing happened a month after a judge named a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within the state's prison system.
The division reported on Dec. 4 that Forsyth Correctional Center had 94 inmates and six staff members infected with COVID-19, and that the agency was taking measures to contain the virus.
As of Thursday, the state prison at 307 Craft Drive had no active cases of the coronavirus among its inmates or staff, according to the division's website.
So far during the pandemic, 706 COVID-19 tests have been administered at Forsyth Correctional Center, the division said. A group of 212 inmates have been tested, and 127 inmates tested positive for the virus and 85 inmates tested negative.
A group of 119 local inmates have recovered from the virus, the division said.
There are about 170 inmates at the Forsyth Correctional Center, said John Bull, a division spokesman. The prison has about 50 staff members.
As of Thursday, there are 29,084 inmates in the state prisons, the division said. That is the lowest number of inmates since 1995.
The prison system has about 14,100 staff members, Bull said.
The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines throughout the prison system has involved 10 months of planning, said Tim Moose, the chief deputy secretary for the N.C. Department of Public Safety and its Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
However, state correction officials are dealing with uncertainty about when federal health officials will further supply North Carolina with additional doses of vaccine, Moose said.
"We don't know until just beforehand when the federal distribution system will ship North Carolina's portion of vaccines to us," Moose said.
State officials also don't know the quantity of the vaccine doses or whether the vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna doses, Moose said.
"We can't plan what we can't predict," Moose told reporters. "We don't have what you would call a vaccination plan per se."
State prison officials are prepared to distribute vaccine to inmates and staff members who work at prisons when they their receive their allocations of vaccine, said Todd Ishee, the commissioner of the state prisons.
"This pandemic has taught us that we need to be flexible and adaptable," Ishee said. "We cannot accurately predict how much vaccine will be needed to vaccinate everyone in the prison system who wants to be vaccinated."
At each prison, officials are asking inmates and staff members whether they want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Ishee said. So far, prison officials have received 839 requests for vaccines from inmates and staff across the state, he said.
Prison officials will offer incentives to inmates and staff members who are hesitant about receiving the shots, Ishee said. The state's 55 wardens are participating in this process.
"We are looking of what that package (of incentives) would look like," Ishee said.
336-727-7299