Timothy Redmond resigns as music director of Winston-Salem Symphony, says commuting to Winston-Salem not sustainable

Timothy Redmond’s resignation on Monday as music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony has left symphony officials shocked but grateful for his time and leadership at the arts organization.
Redmond, who lives in London, was named music director in July 2019 and his first debut concert was in October of that same year.
Redmond said in a statement that the timing of his decision is not ideal, but he believes it is the best one for him and the symphony.
“Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes,” Redmond said. “I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out. I shall miss everyone more than I can say, and I’m enormously proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”
Carol Reeve, the symphony’s board chairwoman said in a press release, “Timothy Redmond has made significant contributions to the growth and visibility of the Winston-Salem Symphony since his appointment following an international search in June of 2019. With his experience and commitment to artistic excellence, music education, and community engagement, Tim brought a renewed sense of excitement and energy to the Winston-Salem Symphony. He raised the profile of our orchestra and community through creative programming and artistic partnerships.”
In an interview Thursday, she said everyone at the symphony is shocked and saddened by Redmond’s resignation, but they wish him well.
“We’ll miss him,” she said. “He was an incredible force. We are very grateful for his leadership and creativity and innovation, particularly over the course of the pandemic.”
Merritt Vale, the symphony’s president and chief executive, added that Redmond’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic was critical in helping the symphony continue to serve the community and reach around the world.
“He played an instrumental role in the tremendous expansion of our digital presence, something that we will continue to enhance for existing and new audiences,” Vale said. “We have learned a great deal from Tim, and he will be missed.”
The symphony will announce plans for 2021-2022 season guest conductors in the coming weeks.
“Right now, we’re focusing on finding guest conductors for the rest of this season,” Reeve said. “Again, this news is very new for us, so we’ll be working on a transition plan in the coming months.”
But she said that symphony officials are excited because some conductors have already started contacting them.
Navigating the pandemic has been a challenge for local arts organizations.
The Winston-Salem Symphony furloughed some employees during the pandemic but they have since been brought back, Reeve said.
She said that the symphony benefited from money from the Paycheck Protection Program and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
“We also had a very successful campaign where we raise money to support musicians and to be able to compensate the musicians who were out of work through the course of COVID due to canceled productions,” Reeve said.
In addition, the symphony has had great support from its patrons, donors and sponsors, she said.
Reeve said the symphony has no plans for any layoffs at this time and is actually seeking candidates for two new positions — an executive administrator, and a videographer and social media manager.
Interested candidates can visit www.wssymphony.org/about/jobs.
