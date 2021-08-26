Timothy Redmond resigns as music director of Winston-Salem Symphony

Timothy Redmond has resigned as music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony.

Redmond, who is from the United Kingdom, was named music director in July 2019 and his first debut concert was in October of that same year.

Redmond said in a statement that although the timing of his decision is not ideal, he believes it is the best one for him and the symphony.

“Goodness, what a difference a pandemic makes,” Redmond said. I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to be so creative and to make so many projects happen in so many places, but this summer has made me realize that perhaps there’s such a thing as too much travel. And so, although it’s heartbreaking to have to do so, I’ve made the decision that commuting to Winston-Salem is not sustainable for me (or the planet) anymore. With the full support of the amazing and dedicated team at the Symphony, I’m bowing out before I burn out. I shall miss everyone more than I can say, and I’m enormously proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”