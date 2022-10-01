Because of an early deadline for Sunday’s edition, some sports scores and news stories weren’t available at press time. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Just In
To our readers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three public high schools and three private high schools in Forsyth made Niche.com's list of the best in the state.
The former president and treasurer of a homeowner’s association for a Winston-Salem 162-unit condominium has been charged with embezzling more…
Forecasters say Winston-Salem and other parts of central North Carolina are looking at the potential for heavy rains this weekend with the app…
A Forsyth County prosecutor has dismissed multiple charges against a Walkertown man accused of selling $5 videos of himself engaging in sexual…
CLEMMONS — Harris Teeter is alerting shoppers who bought ground beef Monday at the Tanglewood Commons store that one brand of the meat may con…
Deputies pepper sprayed a crowd at a high school football game in Winston-Salem. No students involved, says WSFCS spokesman.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies used pepper-spray to break up a commotion during the football game Thursday night between Mount Tabor and Ea…
2 people died after 2 homes were set on fire. Winston-Salem man is charged with arson, investigators say.
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses that catered to people wi…
Thousands out of power as remnants of Hurricane Ian strike Forsyth. County under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County faced worsening weather conditions Friday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approached from the south, b…
Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and most of North Carolina are now under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Ian approaches from the south.
The city of Winston-Salem is issuing a state of emergency that will be effective at noon Friday as city officials prepare for impact from the …