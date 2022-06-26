To our readers

Because of production issues, delivery of Monday's Journal may be late. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Because of production issues, delivery of Monday's Journal may be late. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Winston-Salem lawyer worked on a fishing crew that won $527,000 in the famed Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament at Morehead City.
The school board approved a new conduct code last week, marking a big shift in how staff members address student behavior.
Joycelyn Johnson, who represented Winston-Salem’s East Ward for 16 years, first on the board of aldermen and then the city council, died Tuesd…
North Carolina is reporting its first case of monkeypox, but the case is not in Forsyth County, county health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shut down the Bojangles restaurant at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem for he…
Bojangles Restaurant Inc. of Charlotte issued a statement Friday in response to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shutting down…
Q: Why hasn’t the state of North Carolina designated Juneteenth as a holiday? — R.G.
Police say a child who was critically injured has died two years later. She never regained consciousness and spent her life in medical facilities. A Winston-Salem man faces child abuse charges.
Officials did not provide details in a news release issued earlier today about what prompted police to begin a criminal investigation.
A Clemmons man has been charged with statutory rape, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday evening
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.