Tobacco industry dodges large tax hike on products

The removal of a tobacco excise tax legislation has been viewed by analysts as “unequivocally positive” for the industry as a whole.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in November that as “the size of the Build Back Better plan has reduced from $3.5 trillion to the currently proposed $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, we were expecting a reduction in all the proposed tax hikes, including tobacco taxes.”

The excise-tax hike proposals are similar to those included in a Democratic-sponsored bill introduced in September in the U.S. Senate.

The “Tobacco Tax Equity Act” would not only double the federal tax on traditional cigarettes. The main design is to raise the federal excise tax on all other tobacco products to equate to the proposed $2.01 per pack on traditional cigarettes.

“The increase could raise $112 billion over the 10-year budget window,” according to The Tax Foundation.

The Biden proposal raises the per-pack excise tax to $2.02.

Gaurav said that while top-selling Marlboro would have experienced about a 14% price increase, and No. 2-selling Newport by 12%, deep-discount cigarette prices could have risen by up to 30%.