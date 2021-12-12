Tobacco industry dodges large tax hike on products

A Biden administration proposal to significantly raise the federal tobacco excise tax appears to have been withdrawn for good by U.S. Senate Democrats.
The proposed tax had been added, removed and reinserted to the Build Back Better legislation over the past two months.
The final withdrawal apparently came Friday once Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stated their opposition, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Before its removal, the bill included a controversial tax on vaping products, but not on traditional cigarettes.
The Biden proposal would have raised the prices of moist snuff by about 50%, as well as electronic cigarettes by 40% to 50%.
"By dropping the nicotine tax from the Build Back Better bill, Democrats have averted a public health disaster,” said Michelle Minton, senior fellow of Competitive Enterprise Institute.
“Imposing a tax increase on safer nicotine products would have failed to meaningfully address youth vaping and, worse, would have discouraged adult smokers from switching to life-saving alternatives, particularly among lower-income Americans.
“Generating revenue off the increased misery and poverty of predominantly lower-income Americans is no way to build back better,” Minton said.
The removal of a tobacco excise tax legislation has been viewed by analysts as “unequivocally positive” for the industry as a whole.
Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in November that as “the size of the Build Back Better plan has reduced from $3.5 trillion to the currently proposed $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, we were expecting a reduction in all the proposed tax hikes, including tobacco taxes.”
The excise-tax hike proposals are similar to those included in a Democratic-sponsored bill introduced in September in the U.S. Senate.
The “Tobacco Tax Equity Act” would not only double the federal tax on traditional cigarettes. The main design is to raise the federal excise tax on all other tobacco products to equate to the proposed $2.01 per pack on traditional cigarettes.
“The increase could raise $112 billion over the 10-year budget window,” according to The Tax Foundation.
The Biden proposal raises the per-pack excise tax to $2.02.
Gaurav said that while top-selling Marlboro would have experienced about a 14% price increase, and No. 2-selling Newport by 12%, deep-discount cigarette prices could have risen by up to 30%.
"American voters are already livid with paying high prices at the pump and the grocery store," Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, said in a statement. "It’s a certainty they will be outraged with a gigantic tax on a product that millions use to quit cigarettes."
Gaurav said a sharp increase in the nicotine tax, combined with the Food and Drug Administration tightening its e-cig regulation through the premarket tobacco application process, “this would have implied continued declines in e-cigarettes and other smokeless tobacco and nicotine products.”
“That could continue to benefit traditional cigarette volumes, as it did in fiscal 2020.”
“However, the equalization of taxes across categories would have led to structural volume declines improving in cigarettes ... It could have led to some volume from other categories, such as e-cigarettes, coming back to cigarettes,” Gaurav said.
Gaurav said the debate around the tobacco tax proposals of these bills “clearly demonstrate that the U.S. tobacco industry has an important ally in convenience store operators.”
“For smaller convenience stores, tobacco sales can account for 10% to 25% of sales, especially as larger chains have stepped away.”
The National Association of Convenience Stores said in a blog Friday that “while proponents of the vapor tax intend for it to ultimately dissuade users and provide additional revenue, an increase of such substantial proportion will have the opposite effect and push users to a burgeoning illicit market.”
Anna Ready Blom, NACS’ director of government relations, said that the group “does not oppose reasonable adjustments to the taxes imposed on vaping products.”
“But, when the price of a product rises too much too fast, illicit sellers will seize the opportunity to exploit and take advantage of current users and entice new users," Ready Bloom said. “This undermines the investments our members have taken to be responsible retailers and creates a problem for society as a whole."
