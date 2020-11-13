Today is Angela Hairston's last day as the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Her tenure was marked by pandemic and equity issues

Answer: I do not. I have spent the last year working on a really great strategic plan, working on equity, and we've done a lot of work around teacher support, getting the 1/4-cent sales tax passed, and we're starting the work on classified pay. We've begun work on restorative practices, looking at the discipline code. The list could go on and on. And we've purchased property for a future Ashley..., and we've reorganized central office around our strategic plan.

Anyone with the opportunity to transition to their home community and provide support for children would accept that opportunity. Superintendent roles are not roles that come around often and while it may be somewhat of an inconvenience for some, I look forward to continuing to serve children, and I feel, while the timing is not the best, I leave behind a great team of principals and a great organizational structure that will continue to work. And what you have to always realize with leadership is that really good leaders build capacity in others to continue the work. If it all falls apart after I leave then I haven't done a good job of building capacity. And I feel like I've done a good job building capacity. I'm leaving a framework that will be there for years to come.