Today is Angela Hairston's last day as the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Her tenure was marked by pandemic and equity issues

Fourteen months after becoming superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the first black person to hold the job, Angela Hairston is leaving Friday to lead the school district in her hometown of Danville, Va.
Hairston leaves at a critical time, just four days before the school board will decide whether to continue sending thousands of students back into the classroom after months of online learning. About 3,700 first-graders are scheduled to return on Monday, joining kindergartners, pre-kindergartners and children in specialized programs.
According to metrics that the board once said it would follow before reversing course, the risk of transmission in schools is at its highest level, with 364.6 new positive virus cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and a positivity rate of 13.2% over that same time period. Those metrics were established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Before COVID-19 dominated her agenda, Hairston spent much of her time focusing on equity, pushing through an equity policy and hiring Effie McMillian as the district's first executive director of equity, access and acceleration.
Hairston said these initiatives, backed by the school board, will result in big gains for children.
"I believe the entire community will get behind the effort once we get past COVID," Hairston said.
In between checking schools affected by rising flood waters on Thursday, Hairston answered a few questions for the Journal.
Q: You've been criticized for the timing of your resignation. Do you think this criticism is fair?
Answer: I do not. I have spent the last year working on a really great strategic plan, working on equity, and we've done a lot of work around teacher support, getting the 1/4-cent sales tax passed, and we're starting the work on classified pay. We've begun work on restorative practices, looking at the discipline code. The list could go on and on. And we've purchased property for a future Ashley..., and we've reorganized central office around our strategic plan.
I feel like I've given 110%, if not 150% of my time and have made improvements in a short amount of time.
Anyone with the opportunity to transition to their home community and provide support for children would accept that opportunity. Superintendent roles are not roles that come around often and while it may be somewhat of an inconvenience for some, I look forward to continuing to serve children, and I feel, while the timing is not the best, I leave behind a great team of principals and a great organizational structure that will continue to work. And what you have to always realize with leadership is that really good leaders build capacity in others to continue the work. If it all falls apart after I leave then I haven't done a good job of building capacity. And I feel like I've done a good job building capacity. I'm leaving a framework that will be there for years to come.
Q: When your resignation was announced, Sharon Contreras (the superintendent of Guilford County Schools) made reference on Twitter to toxic workplaces that female superintendents must endure, and a local equity group talked about a 'white lash.' Did you experience any of this and did this factor into your decision to leave?
Answer: I had to prioritize some things in making this decision. The No. 1 thing on my mind when I really looked at the pros and cons, is I have a 78-year old mother and a 77-year old father who I'm blessed to have with us. And the attention to their needs was really a priority. And second is that Danville Public Schools is a struggling school district ... They needed my expertise.
And finally, I will say.... (The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools) had a lot of budgetary issues, we were without a strategic plan, and we did not have an equity policy in place. Anytime you're leading change, it does cause the road to be a little bumper. So I will say that there were some challenges, but they exist for a lot of female leaders, including myself.
Female superintendents do experience different challenges across the country. You'll have male superintendents accuse us of whining and complaining.... But I don't want to send the message that support in the community is not here.
Q: About half of your tenure was spent on dealing with issues around the pandemic, what didn't you get to that you wanted?
Answer: It took my attention away from the graduation rate, from third grade reading scores that we were seeking to improve on, and it took my attention away from supporting the classroom teacher by creating a classroom environment where all children learn at very high levels. Yes, we addressed those, but we could not work at levels we would have if we had had face-to-face opportunities.
Q: What is the top issue the district is facing?
Answer: The pandemic, re-engaging students at levels that are appropriate but at the same time, safe. It's the biggest challenge, and we are addressing it every single day. There's not a day that goes by where we are not meeting about contact tracing, the safety of employees. We're looking at numbers, the positivity rate. This consumes us on a daily basis. And the second issue is teamwork across the district. This is a wonderful community that has the capacity to be the top-performing district in the state. But people need to focus on togetherness and getting behind this great community.
Q: What parting message would you deliver to the school board?
Answer: Thank you for the opportunity and continue to work as a team. And always keep children first no matter what. Keep children first.
