Toilets, old TVs, mattresses among items illegally dropped off at Winston-Salem cardboard drop-off site

Jim McCormick can reel off from memory the items he’s found strewn about the cardboard recycling drop-off center on Reynolda Road.
It reads like a shopping list at a low-rent yard sale or an inventory of crap piled up in garages and basements waiting for the annual bulky item pickup.
“Water heater. Truck tires. Toilet. Large cabinet. Sink. Big screen TV. Sofas, more than one. Mattresses,” he said. “Oh yeah. Yard waste. Leaves and branches. Can’t forget that.”
Whenever he notices a new pile — McCormick lives around the corner in the Woodberry Forest neighborhood — he whips out the cellphone to document the mess. And when the frustration gets to be too much, he’s might fire off an email with a few choice shots to city officials.
“It’s turned into a free-for-all dump up there,” he said. “Why would people haul it all the way out to the landfill when they get away with dumping it right there?”
A solid (waste) question.
A plea rather than a deterrent
Not long after the city opened in 2017 that spiffy new Station 8 fire station on Reynolda Road, city officials decided to add an expanded cardboard dropoff center a couple hundred feet down the road closer to the main entrance to the Wake Forest campus.
On paper, it’s a great idea.
The city is already operating seven recycling dropoff centers behind several firehouses scattered across town. Reducing the amount of cardboard and recyclables that wind up in the Hanes Mill Road landfill is good for the planet and saves space, ergo saving dough.
And in the Year of the Pandemic when online shopping (and shipping) exploded, so, too did the amount of cardboard that went from the front porch to recycling collection sites.
Win-win, right?
According to figures the sanitation and sustainability departments coughed up for use in the annual budget dance, some 13,720 tons of recyclables were collected last fiscal year at a cost of $106 per ton.
That’s pretty good, but it could be better. Roughly half the city’s eligible households use recycling services and those 13,720 tons represent just 22 percent of the 64,130 tons of garbage picked up in the city — 1,680 pounds per person per year in Forsyth County.
So in practice, expanding recycling drop-off points helps. Make it easier and more people will do so.
But to McCormick’s dismay (and city officials’ for that matter) the worst in human nature took over.
Why would someone tote a broken 50-inch television over to the 3RC EnviroStation on MLK Drive when under the cover of darkness he (or she) could drop it off behind a dumpster in less than 30 seconds?
Why pay someone to take old cabinets, wine-soaked couches or broken toilets to the dump?
Signs posted on the grounds are no deterrent.
Corrugated cardboard recycling ONLY … Boxes must be FLATTENED and placed INSIDE container … NO PIZZA BOXES or other boxes with food residue, packing material or trash accepted… Do not leave boxes on the ground (littering!)
And the “NO DUMPING $500 fine” sign, in the absence of security cameras, is laugh-out-loud funny towering over a soiled mattress and a pile of wet stinking carpet padding.
Abuse it and lose it
So far, to their credit, city workers have been very responsive about scooping up trash and junk piles before they begin to attract rodents and the snakes that follow as part of Mother Nature’s food chain.
“When illegal dumping happens at the Reynolda site, our Sanitation and Community Development are usually able to collect those items within 24 hours of becoming aware of the dumping,” wrote Helen Peplowski, the city’s director of sustainability, in an e-mail.
Crews also empty the cardboard containers two or three times a week, she wrote, in a further effort to keep the spot clean and green. (The timing of those pickups, McCormick said, has been less than desirable as heavy trucks sometimes have banged large metal dumpsters while emptying them around as early as 7 a.m. He questions whether it should be on Reynolda Road at all. “I will say they did start coming later after I spoke to Johnnie Taylor (the city’s director of operations),” McCormick said. “Though the truck drivers will go deaf eventually and that could turn into a medical liability question down the road.”)
Registering a complaint, especially if it's constructive, can produce results, however.
A simple fix, employed at other recycling dropoff points in this and surrounding counties, would be to build a fence (with a locked gate) around the property.
“Our Recycling Division in the Office of Sustainability is currently planning on adding fencing at this site and is looking into adding security cameras as well,” Peplowski wrote. “We do our best to keep the site clear of illegal dumping, but if it does get worse it could lead to shutting the site down, which we would like to avoid due to the high use of the Reynolda site for cardboard.”
See why we can't have nice things?
I realize a city purchasing order might require an open bidding process, take at least a month and require all sorts of paperwork to implement.
But in less than 30 seconds, a budget-conscious shopper could pick up a waterproof, motion-activated game camera (with night vision) capable of recording license plate numbers for as little as $50.
One lazy goof caught on tape and forced to cough up a $500 fine would more than pay for itself. A handful of goofs similarly nabbed could cover the cost of a fence.
Just don’t have it shipped via Prime; the mountain of cardboard would grow that much more.
