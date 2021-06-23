Toilets, old TVs, mattresses among items illegally dropped off at Winston-Salem cardboard drop-off site

Why pay someone to take old cabinets, wine-soaked couches or broken toilets to the dump?

Signs posted on the grounds are no deterrent.

Corrugated cardboard recycling ONLY … Boxes must be FLATTENED and placed INSIDE container … NO PIZZA BOXES or other boxes with food residue, packing material or trash accepted… Do not leave boxes on the ground (littering!)

And the “NO DUMPING $500 fine” sign, in the absence of security cameras, is laugh-out-loud funny towering over a soiled mattress and a pile of wet stinking carpet padding.

Abuse it and lose it

So far, to their credit, city workers have been very responsive about scooping up trash and junk piles before they begin to attract rodents and the snakes that follow as part of Mother Nature’s food chain.

“When illegal dumping happens at the Reynolda site, our Sanitation and Community Development are usually able to collect those items within 24 hours of becoming aware of the dumping,” wrote Helen Peplowski, the city’s director of sustainability, in an e-mail.