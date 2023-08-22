On a 6-2 vote, the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday named Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney to manage the city from late August until the expected arrival in November of new city manager William Patrick “Pat” Pate.

Toney will serve in the city’s top post starting at noon on Aug. 25, as the current interim manager, Johnnie Taylor, prepares to start work as the new city manager of Lexington on Aug. 28.

Toney was one of three finalists during the job-selection process for city manager that resulted in the hiring of Pate.

Toney and her supporters raised questions afterwards about whether the council’s decision had been biased. Toney would have become the city’s first Black and first female city manager, where Pate and Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, the third finalist, are both white males.

In contrast to the communitywide discussions provoked by the decision to hire Pate, the selection of Toney on Monday was a muted affair. Toney, who had been vocal with her dismay in July over not being hired as city manager, was not available for an interview after the meeting.

Toney was present for Monday’s council meeting and talked about various agenda items as they came up, but did not speak publicly about becoming the new interim city manager.

Al Jabbar, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, which had criticized the council’s hiring process, had no comment as well. Jabbar could be seen talking briefly to Toney after the meeting.

Voting in favor of Toney for interim manager were council members Barbara Burke, Robert Clark, John Larson, Kevin Mundy, Annette Scippio and James Taylor. Of that group. Burke, Scippio and Taylor had pushed on July 14 for the selection of Toney as city manager.

Council members vote electronically. When the results screen came up, at first it showed Council Member Jeff MacIntosh as the only member opposed to Toney, while Council Member D.D. Adams was shown as abstaining.

Council rules do not allow abstentions without permission, and Adams was told that as a result her vote would be counted in favor of Toney. Adams then said she wanted her vote recorded in opposition. She would not talk about her decision after the meeting.

MacIntosh said after the meeting only that Toney “wasn’t my first choice” and that the council had spoken.

The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity had, along with the NAACP, objected to hiring process that led to the selection of Pate. Members of both groups met last week with Mayor Allen Joines to talk about their concerns, and emerged from the meeting saying that they were satisfied that the city would in the future make the selection process more transparent.

The city manager position became vacant in June following the retirement of Lee Garrity after 17 years leading the city. The city engaged in an extensive search process that resulted in the selection of Pate, who is currently city manager in Manassas, Va., but who has in the past worked in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point city governments.

On July 14, after a motion was made to hire Pate, Burke made a substitute motion to hire Toney, and got the backing of Scippio and Taylor for an effort that fell short on a 3-5 vote, with the other council members in opposition. Pate was then hired on a 5-3 vote with Toney’s backers in opposition.