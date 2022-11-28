 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonya Lewis Lee documentary on maternal deaths among Black women showing at Aperture in Winston-Salem.

The award-winning documentary "Aftershock," which addresses the nation's high maternal death rate among Black women, will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aperture cinema, 311 W. 4th St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

The free screening is sponsored by Novant Health Inc. and will include a discussion.

"Aftershock," directed and produced by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, the wife of acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, follows two Black families after a mother dies from childbirth complications.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black mothers in the U.S. have one of the highest maternal death rates in the world.

Novant said the screening "is centered around having a local conversation about the inequities that exist in Black maternal wellness, and how we can work together as a community to create solutions."

One of the women featured is Shamony Gibson, who died at age 30 in October 2019, just 13 days after the birth of her son.

Two months later, the directors began filming Gibson's mother, Shawnee Benton Gibson, and bereaved partner, Omari Maynard.

The film also follows the family of Amber Rose Isaac, 26, who died from complications of an emergency C-section in April 2020.

