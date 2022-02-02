'Too many unknowns' around fertilizer plant fire. Winston-Salem officials can't say when neighborhoods will be safe.

"We need barricades and signage and things of that nature," Joines said, adding that he had asked City Manager Lee Garrity to see what can be done.

City officials were also asked by reporters on Wednesday whether the fire danger was so serious that a mandatory evacuation should be put in place, but both Joines and Mayo said that would be impractical to try to carry out.

"You are talking about going door to door and physically removing people from their homes and their places of business," Mayo said. "We have said, you don't need to be within a mile of this plant. To carry out a mandatory evacuation requires us to put emergency personnel inside that one-mile radius. You can't put up a fence around that one mile and say everyone is out and going to stay out. You have to continue to patrol and enforce that mandatory evacuation."

Cooper visited with local officials to discuss what steps are being taken before telling reporters that his office has been helping and stands ready to do more. Some 25 state and federal agencies have people on hand, officials said.