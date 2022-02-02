'Too many unknowns' around fertilizer plant fire. Winston-Salem officials can't say when neighborhoods will be safe.

Winston-Salem officials will take extra steps to keep people away from the evacuation zone around a burning fertilizer plant, and can't say how soon it will be until they're able to tell people who live there that it is safe to go home.
The good news on Wednesday was that fears are subsiding that a rail car filled with 90 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate could ignite or leak.
And fire officials are taking steps to keep the rail car from overheating should the fire, now dying back, take a turn for the worse.
But it has become clear that earlier projections that the area might be safe after 36 or 48 hours have now gone by the wayside, and that the evacuation zone will be off limits for a longer period that officials can no longer define.
"That remains intact and will remain intact for an undetermined time," Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo told reporters, as N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, visiting the city, looked on. "You have heard me kick around potentially drawing in that radius at 36 hours. We are now beyond 36 hours, and we have not reduced it."
Mayo said he had also talked about letting people go back to their homes after 48 hours, but that because of the unpredictable nature of ammonium nitrate on the fire site, "that is not going to happen."
"We have too much product and too many unknowns," Mayo said.
Mayo said it was an employee of Winston Weaver that discovered the fire and called it in. All 36 employees of the company are accounted for and unhurt, the chief said.
Mayo gave a stark analysis of the danger that firefighters faced when they showed up near the intersection of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after dark on Monday, when a massive fire broke out at Winston Weaver Co.'s fertilizer plant and quickly erupted into a bright orange wall of flames topped with roiling black smoke.
"The fact of the matter is that at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," Mayo told reporters.
The fire was plenty bad on its own. After battling the fire for some two hours and pouring water down on it from above, firefighters abandoned their fight and pulled back to more than a mile away when it simply became too dangerous to stay.
Police, fire and other public safety officials mounted an intense effort to get people within a mile of the burning plant to evacuate. Inmates in a minimum-security prison and some students at Wake Forest University were among those who left because of the explosion threat. More than 6,500 people live within a mile of the plant.
The fire destroyed the plant, which continues to burn at a more subdued level, though still powerfully enough to blanket sections of the city with thick, low-hanging smoke.
Access too easy?
But since that first night of the fire, motorists have also been seen driving unimpeded on Indiana Avenue and other streets close to the still-burning plant site. Some of the yellow police tape blocking streets had fallen to the pavement, and some drivers were steering around barricades.
Reporters asked during the press conference whether a one-mile perimeter was enough, and one pointed out that both U.S. 52 and University Parkway cross through the evacuation zone, but have remained open to traffic since the non-mandatory evacuation was put in place.
Mayo said the one-mile perimeter is the one that experts in the field have recommended. Both Mayo and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said there's not enough manpower to close off every street in the evacuation zone, including those heavily-traveled thru-highways.
"We discussed shutting down 52, and decided it would create increased congestion," Mayo said. "If you are coming from the north and 52 is shut down, how are you going to go through?"
Still, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said after the news conference that he had asked city administrators to find ways to make the site more secure.
"We need barricades and signage and things of that nature," Joines said, adding that he had asked City Manager Lee Garrity to see what can be done.
City officials were also asked by reporters on Wednesday whether the fire danger was so serious that a mandatory evacuation should be put in place, but both Joines and Mayo said that would be impractical to try to carry out.
"You are talking about going door to door and physically removing people from their homes and their places of business," Mayo said. "We have said, you don't need to be within a mile of this plant. To carry out a mandatory evacuation requires us to put emergency personnel inside that one-mile radius. You can't put up a fence around that one mile and say everyone is out and going to stay out. You have to continue to patrol and enforce that mandatory evacuation."
Cooper visited with local officials to discuss what steps are being taken before telling reporters that his office has been helping and stands ready to do more. Some 25 state and federal agencies have people on hand, officials said.
Wednesday afternoon, Mayo said, the fire department was planning to take advantage of a helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol to send up a hazardous materials specialist who can better determine the state of the fire. The department has monitored the fire with drones sent aloft periodically.
"Drone footage is fine, but it is not the same thing as having human eyes in the sky to be able to look at the situation and take some high-quality photographs," Mayo said.
Some 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, including the chemicals in the rail car, were on the site when the fire began, Mayo said.
Mayo told reporters on Wednesday that when firefighters arrived, they discovered that the rail car full of ammonium nitrate was "off-gassing."
"The concern was that it had undergone enough heating from radiant fire exposure that it had started to kind of cook on its own and go through a self-sustaining heat- generating reaction," Mayo said. "The reconnaissance we have been able to conduct this morning indicates that that is not happening."
Mayo said firefighters were also concerned that some of the material in the rail car had become molten and run out into a pit under one end of that rail car. Firefighters used a bomb robot from the police department to go over and check the rail car, and found that it was not leaking, Mayo said.
Extra steps
Mayo said that even though the rail car doesn't appear to be a threat at present, the fire department will be positioning a ladder truck on the WestRock company's property adjacent to the fire site so that the rail car can be cooled should the need arise.
"Ammonium nitrate is unpredictable enough that we are preparing for ... getting in a position where if something were to happen, and the behavior of the fire were to change, we will already be in a position to keep that rail car cool," Mayo said.
Mayo said that rain forecast for Thursday and Friday should be generally good, although rain can cause chemical runoff.
Many people in Winston-Salem experienced thick smoke that reduced visibility on highways during the morning commute, thanks to a temperature inversion that trapped the smoky air next to the ground in a plume that stretched generally southwest from the plant.
The direction of the plume shifted with the wind and improved as the day advanced, but officials said considerable variability could affect air quality, especially for people who experience breathing difficulties.
How much longer?
Mayo told reporters on Wednesday that an ammonium nitrate fire presents challenges in setting forth a timeline for getting life back to normal in the evacuation zone.
"The challenge with this situation ... is having access to full information, and the unpredictable nature of the chemical that we are talking about," Mayo said. "Ammonium nitrate has a history of being unpredictable in the way that it reacts, the way that it responds to heat, the way that it responds to pressure, to shock, it is sort of an enigma, and we are giving it due regard because of its history."
Ammonia nitrate in itself is not flammable, Mayo said, but it causes "everything around it to burn."
For now at least, it appears that no emergency declaration is in the cards for Winston-Salem.
"We are ready to take whatever steps are necessary," Cooper told reporters. "We are relying on local officials here who on the ground and have all the information. If they ask for things, then we will provide them. Usually a state of emergency helps with transportation and those kinds of things, and I don't think we are facing those kinds of issues at this point."
One reporter mentioned calling out the national guard, but Mayo said people should understand that officials are doing the best they can with available resources.
"Our capacity to evacuate is limited, and that's why we ask people to leave voluntarily," Mayo said. "We have made a lot of difficult decisions with limited information ... in this business, making the best decision is not the same thing as making a good decision. Sometimes you have to made the best decision when you don't have a good decision to choose from."
