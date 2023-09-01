Cantey Alexander, a longtime Triad executive for BB&T Corp. and Truist Financial Corp., announced Friday his plans to retire on Sept. 30 after more than 35 years in the banking industry.

Alexander, 59, was named as BB&T's Triad regional president in 2003, then became in December 2019 the top Triad-based executive for Truist shortly after Truist debuted following BB&T’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.

The 14-county Triad region stretches from Avery and Watauga counties in the west to Alamance County in the east.

Truist did not disclose plans for appointing a new Triad regional president.

"We are focused on honoring and celebrating Cantey’s long tenure in the Triad, and his many contributions to Winston-Salem and Truist," Truist said in a statement.

"We’ll share more details on the transition later in the month."

Prior to those appointments, Alexander served as branch leader in Greensboro and Raleigh, and as market president in several North Carolina cities.

“It has been such a pleasure serving the community as regional president and I am proud of my career at Truist,” Alexander said in a statement.

“I will miss my teammates and working for a purpose-driven company, but I look forward to spending more time with my family and playing some golf.”

Alexander's influence with Truist spilled over into a prominent community leadership role with nonprofits, such as chairman of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and vice chairman of the Appalachian State University Foundation.

Alexander also is a board member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wyndham Golf Championship, as well as past campaign chairman for the Arts Council of Forsyth and YMCA of Northwest N.C., and past chairman of the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Part of Alexander’s responsibilities will be guiding Truist’s philanthropic giving in the Triad, which has been doubled to $17.4 million over three years.

“Cantey’s esteemed career and legacy of caring for our clients and teammates will live beyond his well-earned retirement,” said Jenna Kelly, group regional president for Truist.

“He is a banker’s banker and a leader of excellence, integrity and service. He has the rare quality of deeply understanding business combined with his servant leadership that benefits our clients and communities.

"We wish him the very best.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Friday that Alexander "has had a remarkable impact on our community."

"I particularly am appreciative of his work on the board of the Winston Salem Alliance, where he helped facilitate our free college program and paid internship program."