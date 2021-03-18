 Skip to main content
Tornado threat lingers in Guilford, surrounding counties Thursday night
Tornado threat lingers in Guilford, surrounding counties Thursday night

A tornado watch remains in effect for a number of North Carolina counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, including Guilford, Davidson and Alamance.

Severe thunderstorms continue to threaten Guilford, Alamance, Randolph and Chatham counties with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, the National Weather Service said. A thunderstorm warning remains in effect for those areas until 6:15 p.m.

That follows a tornado warning that expired at 5:30 for eastern Forsyth, northwestern Guilford and northeaster Davidson County. A severe storm left damage in its wake around 5 p.m., according to initial reports coming in around 5:30 p.m.

About 5 p.m., FOX8/WGHP, the Journal's newsgathering partner, announced during its newscast that it was sending its staff to safe place to wait out the storm. The station continued to broadcast while a video camera outside the station began to shake. After a few minutes, the staff returned to the set. 

In addition to Guilford, Davidson and Alamance the numerous counties under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. include Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, Vance, Wake and Warren.

