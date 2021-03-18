Tornado warning in effect for Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties

A tornado warning is in effect for eastern Forsyth County, northwestern Guilford County and northeastern Davidson County until 5:30 p.m.

At 4:40 p.m., weather radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. It was 8 miles north of Lexington, moving northeast at 50 mph.

The dangerous storm will be near High Point around 4:55 p.m. and around Kernersville around 5 p.m, the weather service said.

Other locations that could be affected include Welcome, Lake Brandt, Sedge Garden, Stokesdale and Summerfield.

The weather service says people in the affected areas should take cover immediately. Move to a basement of interior room on the lowest floor of a sturday building.

People in mobile homes or vehicles should find more substantial shelter.

About 5 p.m., FOX8/WGHP, the Journal's newsgathering partner, announced during its newscast that it was sending its staff to safe place to wait out the storm. The station continued to broadcast while a video camera outside the station began to shake. After a few minutes, the staff returned to the set.