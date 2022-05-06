Tornado warning issued for Forsyth County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in the Forsyth County area until 3:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
Residents should take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, the weather service said.
If residents are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, they should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris, the weather service said.
A tornado warning is issued when the weather service's radar has located a tornado or one is sighted by spotters, the weather service said.
