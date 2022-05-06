 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado warning issued for Forsyth County

  • 0

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in the Forsyth County area until 3:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Residents should take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, the weather service said.

If residents are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, they should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris, the weather service said.

A tornado warning is issued when the weather service's radar has located a tornado or one is sighted by spotters, the weather service said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert