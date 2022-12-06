Tourism chief Geiger announces retirement plans after nearly 13 years at Visit Winston-Salem.

Visit Winston-Salem announced Tuesday that Richard Geiger, its president for nearly 13 years, will retire on June 30.

Geiger's decision was made public at the December meeting of the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority.

Geiger will turn 66 before his retirement takes effect. The bureau said Geiger plans to remain in the area with his wife, Tracy.

The authority's board of directors has formed a search committee and hired Searchwide Global, an executive search firm specializing in the travel and tourism industry.

The authority will begin a national search Jan. 2 for Geiger's successor.

“It has been my honor to lead Visit Winston-Salem and be a strong advocate for the hospitality industry for this community," Geiger said in a statement.

"We have weathered a few storms. But, I’m proud to say, we have persevered and together have solidified a flourishing and vibrant hospitality industry with a bright future."

Geiger took over as the agency's president in February 2010, representing a fresh start for the bureau that had struggled with its identity and direction for the two previous years.

Bob McCoy, Geiger's predecessor and a respected tourism official in the state, and Forsyth commissioner Ted Kaplan bickered over administrative expenses for most of 2008.

The bureau also was caught in a tug of war between increasingly vocal appeals for more support for the arts that competed with requests from other groups wanting to protect, if not expand, their financing.

The controversy came to a conclusion in late 2008 for two reasons.

McCoy took a leave of absence for health reasons from which he did not return, and the recession took a major toll on hotel-occupancy-tax revenue — the bulk of Visit Winston-Salem's financing — that led to at least 12 job cuts.

Geiger expressed confidence at his hiring that he would generate grass-roots support for giving Winston-Salem a distinctive brand and an economic shot-in-the-arm.

During Geiger's nearly 13 years at the helm of Visit Winston-Salem, the bureau expanded its full-time staff back to 17 employees.

Even with dealing with the aftermaths of the 2008-11 Great Recession and nearly three years of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on travel and tourism, the TDA approved in June a record $5 million budget for fiscal 2022-23 after dropping to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21.

TDA officials praised Geiger's leadership in developing and implementing a strategic destination marketing campaign, which they said "has successfully bolstered the destination’s brand awareness and increased overnight visitation."

Geiger played a lead role in the approval and development of the $20 million renovation of Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

He serves on the boards of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

“While retirement is a natural stage in an organization, we have appreciated and will miss Rich’s vision and leadership," said Dana Lu Bryson, the TDA's chairperson.

"He has been a strong leader of Visit Winston-Salem, an advocate for our community for more than a decade, and a well-respected force throughout the tourism industry for more than 40 years.

“His dedication and keen insight enables and guides us in our search for a new leader for Visit Winston-Salem and our hospitality community."