Visitors returned to Forsyth County in 2022, spending almost a billion dollars and bringing the county close to pre-pandemic tourism levels.

Visit NC released its annual report Friday that listed Forsyth with $987.54 million in visitor spending, which was up 18.9% from 2021.

Visitor spending remained just off the pre-pandemic total of $996.06 million in 2019.

Forsyth was ranked ninth in visitor spending for 2022, down one spot from 2020.

“Although we haven’t quite hit our record high of $1 billion in 2019, we’re encouraged by these continued strong gains in just a two-year period,” said Stephanie Pace Brown, who took over as president of Visit Winston-Salem on July 1.

“These state spending findings echo the steady increases we track in our monthly hotel revenue reports confirming a positive economic outlook for Winston-Salem’s hospitality industry and reaffirming that tourism is a strong economic partner for Forsyth County.”

Another improvement: Visitor expenditures generated $67.9 million in local and state tax revenues in 2022, compared with $63.9 million in 2021, $42 million in 2020 and $77 million in 2019.

The sharp decline in visitor spending from 2019 to 2020 was expected given people’s’ limited ability to travel during the early months of the pandemic.

Visit NC reported that visitor food and beverage spending again was tops in Forsyth — but barely — at $303.65 million, followed by $303.26 million in transportation expenditures, $194.27 million in lodging, $110.56 million in recreation and $75.81 million in retail.

Forsyth was listed with 6,233 workers employed in the tourism sector, up from 5,512 in the 2021 report.

Not alone

Forsyth was not alone among the state’s five metro areas in experiencing a sharp upturn in visitor spending in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Guilford County was up 19.7% to $1.55 billion. It was ranked fifth in the state, unchanged from 2021.

Visit NC reported that visitor transportation expenditures led Guilford at $470.98 million, followed by food and beverage spending at $465.62 million, $317.52 million in lodging, $175 million in recreation and $118.31 million in retail.

Mecklenburg County continues to rank first in the state at $5.33 billion, up 30.5%. Wake County was second at $2.95 billion, up 26.1%, followed by Buncombe County at $2.88 billion, up 9%, and Dare County at $1.97 billion, up 8%.

All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina had an increase in visitor spending.

Davidson County had the highest year-over-year jump at 34.9% at $290.93 million.

Statewide tourism spending for 2022 totaled $33.33 billion, up 15.2% from 2021.

Statewide tourism employment for 2022 totaled 216,890. The figure was 197,511 in 2021.

“As we celebrate a record $33.3 billion in visitor spending statewide, we’re pleased that counties that rely on business travel as well as leisure trips are doing well,” said Machelle Baker Sanders, the state’s commerce secretary.

“Tourism has long been one of North Carolina’s most vital industries, and we can take pride in the hospitality and authentic experiences that appeal to the needs and interests of millions of visitors who come to our state each year.”

Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell said tourism “is an economic development force in all 100 of our counties, the places where travelers experience our scenic beauty and adventure, our cuisine and unique culture, our history and the dynamic forces that create our enduring appeal.

“Our visitor spending reports underscore the value of these assets in terms of jobs and tax revenues that relieve some of the burden on residents.”

Visit Winston-Salem outlook

In June, the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in the recovering hospitality sector by approving a 22% increase in its 2023-24 budget to a record $6.1 million.

The bulk of the TDA’s funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.

Much of the marketing efforts — as typical — are being focused on attracting visitors from throughout North Carolina, as well as the Southeast and the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas.

The budget dedicates up to $225,000 to the agency’s Convention & Sports Support initiative, representing 6% of the overall funding.

Those funds typically are allocated to qualified organizations to offset costs, such as convention center/facility rentals, convention shuttles and parking, and bid fees to pursue sporting events and tournaments.

The authority reserved $100,000 in the budget for Arts & Events marketing assistance, the first such funding since in four years.