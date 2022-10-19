Toyota NC signs sublease for Greensboro operational facility

Toyota North Carolina has signed a nearly three-year sublease for a former Labcorp office building in Greensboro that will serve as its operational hub until its electric vehicle battery production plant debuts in Liberty.

In December, the Toyota business unit selected the Greensboro-Randolph megasite for its plant and said production is projected to begin in 2025. Additional production phases are expected later in the decade.

With an overall $3.79 billion capital investment and 2,100 jobs, it could become the biggest single corporate expenditure in state history.

The Class B property is a five-story, 117,984-square-foot building at 1701 Pinecroft Road, according to a flier by the Triad chapter of CBRE. It is near Interstate 40 and West Gate City Boulevard.

The lease is slated to expire on June 30, 2025.

CBRE marketed the property as a "plug and play" opportunity with existing furniture and back-up generator with close proximity to restaurants, hotels, banks and shopping centers.

Toyota North Carolina communications manager Emily Wilemon-Holland said Wednesday that each floor will have a distinct operational focus.

Floor 1 would handle "key parts of hiring assessment, including: intake and registration, waiting area and assessment using a computer- based simulation; skilled trades with computer lab with a hands-on skills evaluation; and face-to-face interviews and medical screenings.

Floor 2 would provide a "dojo" training area emphasizing key points of manufacturing, including safety, quality and internal logistics.

Floors 3–5 would contain administrative and support staff offices, and space for teams to collaborate.

The facility offers 707 parking spaces.

Background

Toyota Motor Corp. announced plans on Aug. 21 for the additional 350 jobs and an additional $2.5 billion investment as construction commenced at the Liberty megasite.

The Toyota subsidiary plans to build lithium-ion batteries at the plant for about 200,000 hybrid and electric vehicles annually.

“This is only the beginning of what I considered as a long and bright future for the plant and marks another significant milestone for our company,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manufacturing and Engineering at Toyota Motor North America.

“This plant will serve a central role in Toyota’s leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035.”

“We like to build things locally where they are sold,” Bafunno said. “It’s not a 100% alignment, but we try to get a close as we can in our (production) footprint in the United States.

“We’re going to have to keep up with the North American consumer, and that begins in North Carolina.”

Toyota said it plans to begin hiring the first round of production and maintenance employees in late 2002 to early 2023. For hiring information, go to www.toyota.com/careers.

“We’re on schedule in terms of the project,” Bafunno said.

“The pad is ready for us to begin vertical construction of the building and work on the footings has begun.”

As with the Dell Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. manufacturing plants, Toyota is finding significant internal interest from employees willing to transfer to work at the Liberty plant.

“The reason I say North Carolina and Liberty is a great location for doing business is that we have a lot of internal interest in people wanting to work in North Carolina — higher than any other plant that we’ve announced or opened in the U.S.,” Bafunno said.

He said some Toyota employees want to return to North Carolina because they are N.C. State, UNC Chapel Hill or other North Carolina university graduates.

“They haven’t really had a chance within Toyota to do that until now,” Bafunno said. “It’s an indication of the quality of life, the access to the mountains and ocean, and it’s a beautiful area.”

Bafunno said some Liberty plant workers could come from as far as 70 miles away, but the bulk of hires will come from within 30 to 40 miles.

“It’s a personal decision of what potential employees determine is right for them in terms of driving to the plant,” Bafunno said.

“We’re working very hard to create what we consider to be an employer of choice in that area of North Carolina. There’s going to be great wages, great benefits, job security — great elements for a career.

“We know we can’t just say those words, but we have to do it,” he said. “Just have a little patience with us on the hiring process.”