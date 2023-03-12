The Triad awoke Sunday to a wintry mix of snow and sleet along with the annual dark start of daylight saving time.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, as of 6 a.m. Sunday much of the Triad had received what was termed as a "light wintry mix" of snow and sleet.

Although the mix was spread from Forsyth County to the west to Johnston County to the east, much of which has occurred along the Virginia border where there could be between one-tenth to one-half inch of accumulation.

"The recent record warmth has resulted in very warm ground temperatures, limiting most of the accumulation to rooftops and decks," NWS said.

As of 8:45 a.m., the precipitation has changed to rain, which is expected to continue through at least the late afternoon with an expected high temperature of 43 degrees.

Motorists may face a coating of snow and sleet on roadways along and north of Interstate 85, particularly in elevated areas.

However, there is expected to be little to no impact on roads and bridges.

Although the temperature is projected at 37 degrees early Monday, NWS does not project black ice becoming a problem for motorists.