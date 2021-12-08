 Skip to main content
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Germanton Road and University Parkway Wednesday afternoon because of an overturned tractor trailer, authorities said.

It wasn't clear when the wreck occurred, but police made the announcement around 4:22 p.m. The lanes remained closed at 6:30 p.m.

Crews spread absorbent material in the area as a safety precaution because the truck was hauling acetone, a hazardous material. Workers also used a piece of heavy machinery to remove the trailer's roof and take out the containers it was hauling.

Overturned tractor trailer

An overturned tractor trailer shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Germanton Road and University Parkway Wednesday.

Officers are diverting drivers around the crash, police said, but traffic was backed up from Germanton Road, where drivers could exit, back to the Liberty Street exit near Smith Reynolds Airport.

The affected section of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate and direct the clean-up.

